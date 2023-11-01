Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 10:28 AM / Updated at 10:42 AM

U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations

By Paul Godfrey
Education was one of two economic sectors that helped displace leisure as the top creator of jobs -- the other was health -- among private U.S. employers in October, payroll processing firm ADP said in its National Employment Report on Wednesday. File photo by Shawn Thew/UPI
Education was one of two economic sectors that helped displace leisure as the top creator of jobs -- the other was health -- among private U.S. employers in October, payroll processing firm ADP said in its National Employment Report on Wednesday. File photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. businesses added 113,000 jobs in October led by the education and healthcare sectors, which accounted for 40% of the new hires, new data published Wednesday shows.

With 45,000 new jobs, education and healthcare took the top job creator spot from leisure and hospitality where hiring slowed to 17,000 with strong hiring numbers in trade, transportation and utilities and finance indicating a healthy labor market, ADP said in its National Employment Report.

Advertisement

However, while hiring was up 24,000 from September, it fell well short of the 130,000 expected.

ADP's analysis of the payroll data of 25 million workers found wages grew at their slowest pace in two years. Pay was up 5.7% from October 2022 for existing hires and 8.4% for job changers, the lowest rate of growth since July 2021.

Related

"No single industry dominated hiring this month, and big post-pandemic pay increases seem to be behind us," said ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson.

"In all, October's numbers paint a well-rounded jobs picture. And while the labor market has slowed, it's still enough to support strong consumer spending."

Medium-sized companies with between 50 and 249 employees added the most jobs at 96,000, followed by small companies with fewer than 20 employees which added 21,000. Large companies with more than 500 employees added 18,000 jobs while firms with 20-49 employees and 250 and 499 shed 2,000 and 18,000 jobs.

Advertisement

By region, the South added the most jobs at 64,000 followed by the West with 46,000. By contrast, the Midwest lost 13,000 jobs, mainly in the east north-central area that encompasses Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.

The Labor Department's official nonfarm payrolls report due out Friday, which counts public sector jobs as well as private, is forecast to show the economy added 170,000 new jobs for the month.

Even so, the ADP and Labor Department numbers can show unexpectedly marked variances. ADP's figure for September was less than one-third of the Labor Department's estimate of 336,000 jobs added.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday its selling $112 billion of bonds in order to re-finance $102.2 billion of privately held Treasury bonds maturing Nov. 15. It's a move to handle debt.
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday over the use of former President Donald Trump's name in a trademark that plays off an old sore spot for the 2024 hopeful.
Donald Trump Jr. set to testify in Trump Organization New York business fraud trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. set to testify in Trump Organization New York business fraud trial
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. will testify Wednesday in the civil business fraud trial of former president Trump in New York. Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are both also expected to testify in that fraud trial this week.
Portland teachers go on strike, 45,000 students affected
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Portland teachers go on strike, 45,000 students affected
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Portland Public Schools educators went on strike Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of schools across Oregon's largest school district after the teachers and district leaders failed to come to a last-minute deal.
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Six weeks after an experimental transplant operation, the second living person to receive a genetically modified pig heart has died, doctors reported. Lawrence Faucette was 58.
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A wildfire in the mountainous region above Mililani Mauka, Oahu, burned about 700 acres on Tuesday but remained in a remote portion of the island, officials said.
Jury acquits Tesla Autopilot in fatal crash
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Jury acquits Tesla Autopilot in fatal crash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California jury ruled Tuesday that Tesla and its driver-assistance software were not responsible for a 2019 crash that killed a Model 3 owner and seriously injured two passengers.
Cornell University student arrested in connection with anti-Semitic threats
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Cornell University student arrested in connection with anti-Semitic threats
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A student at Cornell University was arrested Tuesday and charged with posting anti-Semitic threats against the Ivy League school's Jewish community, according to federal officials.
Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stepped in Tuesday to host the annual "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade" on Capitol Hill where dozens of pooches paraded in costumes in what has become a Halloween tradition in Congress.
Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The defense for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rested its case Tuesday in the former crypto billionaire's criminal fraud trial, with closing arguments and jury deliberations scheduled to begin Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement