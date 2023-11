1 of 5 | The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to expel Rep. George Santos after five Republican congressmen from New York sent a letter pushing his ouster. On Oct. 18, Santos (R) took part in the second vote to elect a new speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington (pictured at R). Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday to expel Rep. George Santos after five Republican congressmen from New York sent a letter pushing his ouster. The letter, signed by first-term Reps. Mike Lawler, Nick LaLota, Anthony D'Esposito, Marcus Molinaro and Brandon Williams, said removing Santos, R-N.Y. would allow voters to elect a replacement quickly. Advertisement

New York state law mandates a special election would be held in about 100 days (mid-February), they said.

Some members of Congress have said they worry that ejecting Santos before a criminal proceeding or a House Ethics Committee report would set a dangerous precedent.

"This issue is not a political one, but a moral one," they wrote. "Plain and simple- - this is a question of right and wrong."

On Friday, Santos pleaded not guilty to a 23-count federal indictment, which included new and existing charges of unlawful monetary transactions, stealing identities and credit card information from donors, and reporting a false $500,000 campaign loan.

The vote on Wednesday would require a two-thirds majority. It will be the second time the House will try to determine if Santos should keep his seat while he faces felony charges and an ethics inquiry.