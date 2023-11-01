Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 7:50 AM

Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka

By Clyde Hughes

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A wildfire in the mountainous region above Mililani Mauka, Oahu, burned about 700 acres on Tuesday but remained in a remote portion of the island, officials said.

The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze was 30% contained as crews called off fire operations Tuesday afternoon since the blaze became inaccessible to ground units. Fire officials said drones were used to observe the fire Tuesday night. They said that observation would continue at daybreak on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement

The Hawaii National Guard dropped about 45,000 gallons of water on the fire in 25 helicopter drops. Officials said they will continue to deploy helicopter water drops on Wednesday as well to keep the blaze from spreading.

While some people have reported fallen ash falling on homes and vehicles in residential areas, there are no plans to ask people to leave.

Related

"And I know in the past when we've had incidents where we have a lot of fireworks like on New Year's, people actually sometimes relocate to other places that are less smokey," James Ireland, Honolulu Emergency Service Department director, said.

Advertisement

"Now, at this time, that's not being recommended. There are no evacuation orders in place. But generally, people should stay indoors and make sure they have enough medications."

The Hawaii Division of Forestry and Wildlife said their crews observed during flyovers that the wildfire was burning in areas of heavy timber and through native vegetation, including ohia and koa trees.

Latest Headlines

Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Six weeks after an experimental transplant operation, the second living person to receive a genetically modified pig heart has died, doctors reported. Lawrence Faucette was 58.
Jury acquits Tesla Autopilot in fatal crash
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury acquits Tesla Autopilot in fatal crash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California jury ruled Tuesday that Tesla and its driver-assistance software were not responsible for a 2019 crash that killed a Model 3 owner and seriously injured two passengers.
Cornell University student arrested in connection with anti-Semitic threats
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cornell University student arrested in connection with anti-Semitic threats
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A student at Cornell University was arrested Tuesday and charged with posting anti-Semitic threats against the Ivy League school's Jewish community, according to federal officials.
Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Halloween 'bipawtisan' dog parade draws crowd on Capitol Hill
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, stepped in Tuesday to host the annual "Bipawtisan Howl-o-ween Dog Parade" on Capitol Hill where dozens of pooches paraded in costumes in what has become a Halloween tradition in Congress.
Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The defense for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rested its case Tuesday in the former crypto billionaire's criminal fraud trial, with closing arguments and jury deliberations scheduled to begin Wednesday.
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the Hamas-Israel conflict has heightened the risk of possible attacks against Americans to an unprecedented degree.
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel in a quick vote to fill the role, which has been vacant since July, amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Two cases before the Supreme Court on Tuesday arose after public officials blocked constituents on their social media accounts, testing the First Amendment in a digital age.
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will propose new federal rules aimed at eliminating junk fees associated with retirement investment advice and promoting increased competition for post-employment savings plans.
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is allocating additional resources to local police departments and houses of worship in response to a surge in reported hate crimes during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Hamas leader reportedly killed as Israeli airstrike kills scores at refugee camp
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement