Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Nov. 1, 2023 / 12:14 PM

JOLTS: September U.S. job openings rose slightly to 9.6 million

By Doug Cunningham
There were 9.6 million U.S. job openings on the last business day of September, according to a Wednesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report said 3.7 million people quit their jobs in September while 1.5 million were laid off or fired. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
There were 9.6 million U.S. job openings on the last business day of September, according to a Wednesday report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report said 3.7 million people quit their jobs in September while 1.5 million were laid off or fired. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- There were 9.6 million U.S. job openings on the last business day of September, according to a Wednesday Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

Openings were up in accommodation and food services, arts, entertainment and recreation while job openings fell in other services, the federal government and information.

Advertisement

During September, 5.9 million people were hired and 5.5 million were separated from employment, according to the BLS. Within the separations, 3.7 million people quit their jobs while 1.5 million were laid off or fired.

The BLS said the number of people hired changed little for the third month in a row.

During September the number of people leaving jobs also didn't change much. Job separations during the month declined in state and local government education and in non-durable goods manufacturing, but they increased in federal government employment.

The job quit rate also changed little over the last three months, staying at a rate of 2.3% of the employed workforce for the third straight month.

For small employers with one to nine employees job openings, hires and total separations didn't change much. For large employers with 5,000 or more employees, the job openings rate went down in September.

Advertisement

According to ADP's Wednesday National Employment Report, U.S. businesses added 110,000 jobs in October with education and healthcare accounting for 40% of the new hires.

Of those new jobs 45,000 were in education and healthcare while 17,000 were in hospitality.

Read More

Latest Headlines

EPA says cleanup of Mill Creek oil spill in Kansas complete
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
EPA says cleanup of Mill Creek oil spill in Kansas complete
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Almost a year after a pipeline rupture spilled thousands of gallons of crude oil into a waterway in Kansas, the cleanup is now complete, the EPA confirmed Wednesday.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares emergency as building collapse kills one
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares emergency as building collapse kills one
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Kentucky Governer Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday after a building collapsed at a coal preparation plant killed one worker and left one trapped under rubble.
U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. firms added 113,000 jobs in October, fail to meet market expectations
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. businesses added 113,000 jobs in October led by the education and healthcare sectors, which accounted for 40% of the new hires, new data published Wednesday shows.
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Treasury Department to sell $112 billion in bonds to deal with debt load
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Wednesday its selling $112 billion of bonds in order to re-finance $102.2 billion of privately held Treasury bonds maturing Nov. 15. It's a move to handle debt.
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing a case Wednesday over the use of former President Donald Trump's name in a trademark that plays off an old sore spot for the 2024 hopeful.
Donald Trump Jr. set to testify in Trump Organization New York business fraud trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump Jr. set to testify in Trump Organization New York business fraud trial
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, Jr. will testify Wednesday in the civil business fraud trial of former president Trump in New York. Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are both also expected to testify in that fraud trial this week.
Portland teachers go on strike, 45,000 students affected
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Portland teachers go on strike, 45,000 students affected
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Portland Public Schools educators went on strike Wednesday morning, forcing the closure of schools across Oregon's largest school district after the teachers and district leaders failed to come to a last-minute deal.
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Six weeks after an experimental transplant operation, the second living person to receive a genetically modified pig heart has died, doctors reported. Lawrence Faucette was 58.
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters battling blaze in remote portion of Hawaii's Mililani Mauka
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A wildfire in the mountainous region above Mililani Mauka, Oahu, burned about 700 acres on Tuesday but remained in a remote portion of the island, officials said.
Jury acquits Tesla Autopilot in fatal crash
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Jury acquits Tesla Autopilot in fatal crash
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- A California jury ruled Tuesday that Tesla and its driver-assistance software were not responsible for a 2019 crash that killed a Model 3 owner and seriously injured two passengers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Supreme Court hears arguments over 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt trademark
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
Northern Italy storm floods Milan as Lake Como bursts its banks
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
Second pig heart transplant recipient dies at 58
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement