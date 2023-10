Image of fire burning in Riverside, California on Monday. Photo courtesy of California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A late-season wildfire in Riverside County, Calif., burned 2,200 acres overnight into Tuesday, prompting fire officials to evacuate some residents in Aguanga. The wildfire, helped along by strong Santa Ana winds, had damaged at least nine structures as it quickly grew. Advertisement

Corona, Hemet, Palm Springs and Murrieta fire departments joined the U.S. Forest Service in battling the fire. The California Highway Patrol closed California Highway 79 and County Line Road because of the blaze.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention said the wildfire is expected to continue to threaten buildings.

About 1,300 homes and 4,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

Fire officials identified another fire near Mount Rubidoux Monday night where about 30 acres burned. Authorities evacuated two hikers but that blaze did not threaten any structures. Winds slowed down enough that firefighters were able to contain that wildfire into Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles extended its Red Flag warning until Tuesday afternoon "for wind-prone mountains/valleys of Los Angeles/Ventura counties due to gusty Santa Ana winds single digit humidities."