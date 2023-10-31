Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 7:52 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried defense rests in FTX criminal fraud trial

By Sheri Walsh
The defense for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wrapped up its case Tuesday in the crypto billionaire's criminal fraud trial. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are set to begin Wednesday. File photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI
The defense for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wrapped up its case Tuesday in the crypto billionaire's criminal fraud trial. Closing arguments and jury deliberations are set to begin Wednesday. File photo by Louis Lanzano/ UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The defense for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried rested its case Tuesday in the former crypto billionaire's criminal fraud trial, with closing arguments and jury deliberations scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Bankman-Fried, 31, who is charged with seven criminal counts including securities fraud, wrapped up three days on the stand Tuesday morning. The defense rested its case just before noon and the jury was sent home.

Advertisement

If found guilty on charges stemming from the collapse of FTX and sister hedge fund Alameda Research last year, Bankman-Fried could face life in prison.

During testimony Tuesday, Bankman-Fried appeared irritated and on several occasions was admonished by Judge Lewis Kaplan for not paying attention.

Related

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon questioned Bankman-Fried's relationship with the prime minister of the Bahamas, which was home to FTX. Specific questioning focused on Prime Minister Philip Davis's trip to Miami and courtside seats to a Heat basketball game at FTX Arena.

Bankman-Fried frequently skirted the prosecution's questions, saying he "did not know" or "could not remember." He was asked if he had proposed paying off more than $11 billion in national debt for the Bahamas. He was asked about FTX opening up customer withdrawals only for Bahamians. And he was asked about the $8 billion shortfall in FTX's balance sheet.

Advertisement

The government has accused Bankman-Fried of carrying out a plot to withdraw billions of dollars of customer funds from the FTX exchange for his personal use.

During tough questioning Monday, Sassoon attempted to show -- through a series of contradictions -- how the FTX founder allegedly made false statements about his companies' practices.

Prosecutors allege the cryptocurrency founder provided Alameda with a $65 billion line of credit, far more than any other FTX user.

"Isn't it true that most customers of FTX didn't have a line of credit?", to which Bankman-Fried replied, "Yes."

Last week, FTX co-founder Gary Wang testified that Alameda's borrowing ability was set up to be drawn from profits generated by FTX. By 2020, Wang said Alameda had resorted to tapping into customers' accounts to cover its losses.

In his defense, Bankman-Fried told the court he made "a number of small mistakes and a number of larger mistakes," calling his failure to hire "a dedicated risk management team," his biggest mistake.

"We didn't have a chief risk officer," Bankman-Fried said. "We had a number of people who were involved to some extent in managing risk, but no one dedicated to it, and there were significant oversights."

Advertisement

Bankman-Fried and his defense are banking on claims that the withdrawal of customer funds out of FTX -- to cover Alameda's losses, buy expensive real estate in the Bahamas, and finance the naming rights for FTX Arena in Miami -- were unintentional and that the crypto billionaire should not go to jail.

Latest Headlines

FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FBI director warns Hamas-Israel conflict increases risk of attacks on Americans
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Tuesday that the Hamas-Israel conflict has heightened the risk of possible attacks against Americans to an unprecedented degree.
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate confirms Jack Lew as new U.S. ambassador to Israel
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Senate on Tuesday confirmed former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel in a quick vote to fill the role, which has been vacant since July, amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court weighs public officials' blocking social media accounts
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Two cases before the Supreme Court on Tuesday arose after public officials blocked constituents on their social media accounts, testing the First Amendment in a digital age.
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Biden says new rules to end junk fees for retirement investment advice 'long overdue'
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will propose new federal rules aimed at eliminating junk fees associated with retirement investment advice and promoting increased competition for post-employment savings plans.
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York allocates more money to fight rising hate crimes related to Gaza conflict
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul is allocating additional resources to local police departments and houses of worship in response to a surge in reported hate crimes during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
Blinken, Austin call on Congress to pass $106B aid package for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blinken, Austin call on Congress to pass $106B aid package for Israel, Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (UPI) -- With the House considering a funding package for just Israel, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged senators Tuesday to pass a $106 billion aid package that also funds Ukraine.
Riverside wildfire burns 2,200 acres in southern California
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Riverside wildfire burns 2,200 acres in southern California
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A late-season wildfire in Riverside County, Calif., burned 2,200 acres overnight into Tuesday, prompting fire officials to evacuate some residents in Aguanga.
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Fed policymakers meet ahead of interest rate announcement
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve Board kicked off its latest policy meeting in Washington Tuesday as Wall Street awaited the latest decision on interest rates amid weakening inflation and a strengthening economy.
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A federal grand jury in Atlanta has indicted a 59-year-old man on allegations that he sent Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis threatening messages over her prosecution of former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he will not seek re-election
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Rep. Earl Blumenauer says he will not seek re-election
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rep. Earl Blumenauer, a Democrat who has represented Oregon in the House of Representatives for nearly 30 years, announced Monday night that he will not seek re-election in 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Top Marine general hospitalized with medical emergency
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement