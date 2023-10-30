Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 12:09 PM

Democrats launch Biden write-in campaign for New Hampshire primary

By Simon Druker
Democrats in New Hampshire on Monday launched a write-in campaign to get President Joe Biden’s name on the ballot for the state’s 2024 primary after he declined to add it himself prior the required deadline. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
1 of 5 | Democrats in New Hampshire on Monday launched a write-in campaign to get President Joe Biden’s name on the ballot for the state’s 2024 primary after he declined to add it himself prior the required deadline. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Democrats in New Hampshire on Monday launched a write-in campaign to get President Joe Biden's name on the ballot for the state's 2024 primary after he declined to add it himself prior the required deadline.

"It's important to show the world that thousands of New Hampshire voters are supporting President Joe Biden as he stands up for our freedoms, pushes back on the MAGA extremists, keeps us safe and strong around the world, and builds an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top," the website's question section reads.

Advertisement

"The stakes couldn't be higher. It's time to vote for our President: Write-In Joe Biden in the NH Primary."

New Hampshire has historically been the first U.S. state to hold a primary in the lead up to a general election.

Related

Biden last week confirmed he would not add his own name to the Granite State's 2024 primary ballot, which would make him the first sitting president to abstain from the ballot.

New rules enacted by the Democratic National Committee mandate South Carolina be the first official primary contest of the election year, and Biden said he will comply with the party's guidelines.

Advertisement

A write-in campaign is seen as a method to get around that and still secure the state for the president.

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips confirmed last Friday he would challenge Biden for the Democratic nomination. Phillips has vocally opposed Biden's plan to run for a second term when the president will be 82.

"I think President Biden has done a spectacular job for our country but it's not about the past. This is an election about the future," Phillips said at the time.

Biden finished fifth in primary voting in New Hampshire in 2020 before winning South Carolina. That victory propelled him to the party's presidential nomination.

The new party rules were proposed by Biden.

At the time, Democratic party leaders opined they wanted a more diverse state to be the one to hold the first primary contest, creating the logistical issue.

Both of New Hampshire's Democratic gubernatorial candidates are supporting the write-in initiative, as are all of the party's state senators.

However, neither the Biden campaign nor the New Hampshire Democratic Party can officially participate in the write-in campaign.

Latest Headlines

World Bank warns Middle East conflict could led to spike in fuel prices
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
World Bank warns Middle East conflict could led to spike in fuel prices
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- The World Bank noted a historical pattern of unpredictability in both energy and food prices during Middle East conflicts in its latest Commodity Outlook.
UAW tentative deal with GM ends six weeks of targeted strikes
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
UAW tentative deal with GM ends six weeks of targeted strikes
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union on Monday struck a tentative deal with General Motors to end more than six weeks of labor disruptions and send striking workers back to their jobs.
Biden signs executive order to strengthen oversight of AI, tighten safety standards
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden signs executive order to strengthen oversight of AI, tighten safety standards
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed an executive order Monday that places new requirements on tech developers to mitigate the risks of AI and establishes new safety standards that aim to protect privacy and national security.
Judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election interference case
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge reinstates gag order on Donald Trump in election interference case
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Sunday ordered a gag order be reinstated on Donald Trump, barring the former president from publicly discussing the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
1 dead, 9 injured in Indianapolis shooting, police say
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
1 dead, 9 injured in Indianapolis shooting, police say
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- One person is dead and nine others were injured following a shooting at a party in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
NYPD hate crime task force seeks woman who slapped pro-Palestinian man
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Investigators with the New York Police Department's hate crime task force are seeking a woman who slapped a pro-Palestinian man during a protest march on Saturday.
Biden reminds Netanyahu to prioritize civilian life in phone call
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden reminds Netanyahu to prioritize civilian life in phone call
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden held a phone call Sunday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he reiterated the need to prioritize human life amid the war with Hamas.
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Two people died and 19 others were injured during a street fight between two groups in Tampa's historic Ybor City district, police said.
Former VP Mike Pence drops bid for 2024 Republican presidential nomination
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former VP Mike Pence drops bid for 2024 Republican presidential nomination
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence dropped his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination Saturday after struggling to raise money and gain traction in his six-month run.
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Law enforcement in southern Wisconsin are continuing efforts Sunday to identify a person who included a live bomb and ammunition in a Goodwill donation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
Israeli Police arrest 'influencer' on terrorism charges amid crackdown on support of Hamas
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
Head of PLO meets with German ambassador as Turkey responds to Israel 'slander'
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
IDF bombs near Al-Quds Hospital as officials refute claims it harbored Hamas
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Wisconsin police respond after live cluster bomblet donated to Goodwill
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement