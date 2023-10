Law enforcement in southern Wisconsin are continuing efforts Sunday to identify a person who included a live bomb and ammunition in a Goodwill donation. Photo courtesy Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Law enforcement in southern Wisconsin are continuing efforts Sunday to identify a person who included a live cluster bomblet and ammunition in a Goodwill donation. The Janesville Police Department said in a statement that the store and nearby businesses were evacuated Friday after a Goodwill employee found the cluster bomblet and ammunition while inventorying donations. Dane County Sherrif's Office bomb technicians collected the device and ammunition to be destroyed. Advertisement

"The Janesville Police Department is attempting to identify the resident who included ammunition and the explosive device with their donation at Goodwill Industries," police said.

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin told 27 News that employees quickly followed safety protocols by informing the store and donation center management and safety teams. The building was quickly evacuated.

"The Janesville Police Department and Dane County Sherrif's Office Bomb Squad responded to the incident and provided further community safety guidance. The store and donation center resumed operations for shopping and donating shortly after 1:30 p.m.," the organization said.

Police thanked Goodwill employees and other nearby businesses for cooperating and patience as the stores were evacuated.