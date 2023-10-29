Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 29, 2023 / 9:07 PM

1 dead, 9 injured in Indianapolis shooting, police say

By Mark Moran

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- One person is dead and nine others were injured following a shooting at a party in Indianapolis early Sunday morning.

Indianapolis police say 10 people between the ages of 16 and 22 were shot at the party on the city's northeast side in a parking lot of an industrial area.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released. The other nine are reported to be in stable condition, and many of them were transported to local hospitals via private vehicles, police said.

Officers responded to the industrial park in the 5100 block of East 65th Street in Indianapolis just after midnight Oct. 29 in response to reports of a large gathering. Officers reported hearing what they thought were gunshots when they arrived on the scene.

They reported seeing the crowd dispersing quickly from the area, a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. Investigators added that they found multiple firearms at the scene of the shooting and officers had detained "numerous individuals" but had made no arrests.

"Our investigative team is actively working to establish their involvement in this incident," a spokesperson for Indianapolis police said in a statement, and added officers did not believe there was any additional threat to the public.

Law enforcement and crime lab personnel were still investigating the incident Sunday in the industrial area's parking lot, which was marked off with crime scene tape and dotted with a dozen evidence markers, according to reports.

Witnesses said candy wrappers and a red-and-black mask lay on the asphalt, and an abandoned pair of blue high heels were left in the doorway of a business.

Austin Fry, who works at Bier Brewery across the street, closed the business and left the area about 11 p.m. Saturday and said he didn't witness anything unusual. He only realized something had happened the next morning when he pulled up to work and saw police and crime lab cars blocking off nearby streets, he said.

"It makes me nervous because I usually close at night," Fry said, and voiced concerns over similar shootings nearby recently.

"I guess this is just the new normal," he said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said Sunday in a social media post Sunday that he was "frustrated and angry" after hearing news of the shooting.

"There are far too many guns in the hands of those who have no business having them, and shocking violence is too often the result," Hogsett wrote on X.

