Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 7:02 PM

U.S. seeks to develop new version of nuclear gravity bomb

By Casey Feindt
Although the Defense Department said the development of a new version of a nuclear weapon is not a direct response to any recent global event, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb (pictured at a U.S. House Armed Services subcommittee in March) emphasized the need for a new kind of weapon "reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Although the Defense Department said the development of a new version of a nuclear weapon is not a direct response to any recent global event, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb (pictured at a U.S. House Armed Services subcommittee in March) emphasized the need for a new kind of weapon "reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday that it will begin working on the development of a new nuclear gravity bomb known as the B61-13.

The Defense Department clarified that the decision, which is dependent on Congressional approval and funding, has been made after an extensive period of assessment and review, and is not a reaction to any current event.

Advertisement

The primary objective of this decision, as stated by the agency, is to respond to the shifting security landscape and evolving dynamics in the global security arena.

In a press release announcing the plans, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb emphasized the need for this new kind of weapon.

Related

"Today's announcement is reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries," said Plumb. "The United States has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks, and assure our allies."

The B61-13 is set to replace a portion of the existing B61-7s in the current nuclear stockpile while maintaining a yield similar to the B61-7 (360 kilotons), which is greater than that of the B61-12.

Advertisement

According to the Federation of American Scientists, the explosion of a 360-kiloton-yield weapon would lead to considerable radioactive fallout that would encompass vast geographic areas. The extent of this fallout, in the event of a B61-13 detonation in North Korea, could reach as far as halfway across South Korea, contingent on the specific target location and prevailing weather conditions.

Additionally, the B61-13 is designed to be deliverable by modern aircraft, which the DoD says will help enhance the deterrence capability against adversaries and offer assurance to U.S. allies.

Despite the anticipated production of the new weapon, leaders say the overall number of weapons in the U.S. stockpile will be kept at a steady level. This equilibrium will be achieved by reducing the production of B61-12 warheads to align with the production of the B61-13s.

"The B61-13 represents a reasonable step to manage the challenges of a highly dynamic security environment," said Plumb. "While it provides us with additional flexibility, production of the B61-13 will not increase the overall number of weapons in our nuclear stockpile."

The DoD says the production of these advanced weapons will provide the United States with additional options for "addressing larger and more challenging military targets."

Advertisement

While the department has made it clear that the development is not a direct response to any recent global event, the announcement's timing coincides with a report from The Pentagon last week that revealed that China has significantly increased its nuclear warhead count.

The report suggests that China has at least 500 warheads in its arsenal, marking an increase of 100 from the previous year and surpassing earlier estimates.

Nonetheless, China's nuclear arsenal is still considerably smaller in comparison to both Russia and the United States. According to data from the independent Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, as of their January figures, Russia possessed 5,889 nuclear warheads, while the United States had 5,244.

Latest Headlines

Maine police search river for Lewiston mass shooter as shelter-in-place order lifted
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Maine police search river for Lewiston mass shooter as shelter-in-place order lifted
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The search for the gunman in the mass shootings that killed 18 people in Maine focused Friday on a river near where the suspect's car was found, police said.
Controversial statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee melted down for future art project
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Controversial statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee melted down for future art project
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which was removed from Charlottesville, Va.'s Market Street Park in 2021, has been melted down so that it can be turned into a new art installation.
New virtual tour of White House uses interactive images to show 'People's House'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New virtual tour of White House uses interactive images to show 'People's House'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- To mark on National Civics Day, First Lady Jill Biden on Friday announced the launch of a new virtual tour of the White House.
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One of two mariners missing for two weeks was found alive Thursday on a life raft 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other person is still missing.
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Friday that Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial.
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of at the time one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges in FTX, told a court on Friday he didn't know much about cryptocurrency before launchin
Coast Guard suspends search for three missing fishing vessel crew members
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Coast Guard suspends search for three missing fishing vessel crew members
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for three people who have been missing since the fishing vessel they were aboard failed to return to port last week.
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges, trial set for September
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges, trial set for September
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Friday to 23 new federal charges while also facing an effort from House Republicans to oust him from office.
Treasury Department sanctions individuals and companies linked to Hamas
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions individuals and companies linked to Hamas
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's office of foreign assets control Friday sanctioned a number of individuals and entities it claims are linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Biden administration announces plan to convert vacant office space into affordable housing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden administration announces plan to convert vacant office space into affordable housing
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new federal funding and incentives aimed at converting underutilized commercial properties across the country into affordable housing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.
Israel mounts 2nd ground incursion into Gaza, says Hamas leaders killed in airstrikes
Israel mounts 2nd ground incursion into Gaza, says Hamas leaders killed in airstrikes
New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
New Lebanon-Israel war would devastate both sides, experts say
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge against Biden
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge against Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement