Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.

1 of 2 | One of two missing mariners was found alive Thursday after nearly two weeks at sea in a life raft 70 miles off of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest. Photo courtesy of the coast guard

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One of two mariners missing for two weeks was found alive Thursday on a life raft 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other person is still missing. "1 of the 2 missing mariners was located alive in a life raft approx. 70 miles NW of Cape Flattery, by good Samaritans. The man was transported to shore by @CoastGuardCAN in coordination with @VicJRCC_CCCOS. He's reported to be in stable condition," the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest wrote on X. Advertisement

The rescued man was not publicly identified.

"We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional," Ryan Planes, one of the good Samaritans, told NBC affiliate Seattle KING.

The man lived on salmon while stranded at sea for 13 days, according to one of the fisherman who rescued him.

Planes said after being hoisted aboard his fishing vessel the rescued mariner drank three bottles of water and was given breakfast because he was very hungry from the life-threatening ordeal.

Planes' uncle John decided to take their fishing vessel to where the missing mariner was found because the fishing was good there.

Advertisement

With Canadian Coast Guard assistance, the rescued man was taken to a hospital in Tofino.

The Coast Guard said the good Samaritan vessel came across the life raft Thursday morning. The search for the missing mariners was suspended Wednesday and the Coast Guard had expressed condolences to the families of the missing men.

The missing mariners were aboard the vessel Evening that left Grays Harbor Oct. 12.