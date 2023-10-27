Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 3:43 PM

Mariner missing for nearly two weeks found alive in life raft off Cape Flattery, Wash.

By Doug Cunningham
One of two missing mariners was found alive Thursday after nearly two weeks at sea in a life raft 70 miles off of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest. Photo courtesy of the coast guard
1 of 2 | One of two missing mariners was found alive Thursday after nearly two weeks at sea in a life raft 70 miles off of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest. Photo courtesy of the coast guard

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- One of two mariners missing for two weeks was found alive Thursday on a life raft 70 miles northwest of Cape Flattery, Wash., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The other person is still missing.

"1 of the 2 missing mariners was located alive in a life raft approx. 70 miles NW of Cape Flattery, by good Samaritans. The man was transported to shore by @CoastGuardCAN in coordination with @VicJRCC_CCCOS. He's reported to be in stable condition," the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest wrote on X.

Advertisement

The rescued man was not publicly identified.

"We pulled him on board. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional," Ryan Planes, one of the good Samaritans, told NBC affiliate Seattle KING.

Related

The man lived on salmon while stranded at sea for 13 days, according to one of the fisherman who rescued him.

Planes said after being hoisted aboard his fishing vessel the rescued mariner drank three bottles of water and was given breakfast because he was very hungry from the life-threatening ordeal.

Planes' uncle John decided to take their fishing vessel to where the missing mariner was found because the fishing was good there.

Advertisement

With Canadian Coast Guard assistance, the rescued man was taken to a hospital in Tofino.

The Coast Guard said the good Samaritan vessel came across the life raft Thursday morning. The search for the missing mariners was suspended Wednesday and the Coast Guard had expressed condolences to the families of the missing men.

The missing mariners were aboard the vessel Evening that left Grays Harbor Oct. 12.

Latest Headlines

Maine police searching river in hunt for Lewiston mass shooter
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Maine police searching river in hunt for Lewiston mass shooter
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The search for the gunman in the mass shootings that killed 18 people in Maine focused Friday on a river near where the suspect's car was found, police said.
New virtual tour of White House uses interactive images to show 'People's House'
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
New virtual tour of White House uses interactive images to show 'People's House'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- To mark on National Civics Day, First Lady Jill Biden on Friday announced the launch of a new virtual tour of the White House.
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge rules Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump civil fraud trial
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- A judge ruled Friday that Ivanka Trump must testify in person in Donald Trump's New York civil fraud trial.
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cryptocurrencies? In court, Bankman-Fried said he had 'no idea how they worked'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and former chief executive officer of at the time one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges in FTX, told a court on Friday he didn't know much about cryptocurrency before launchin
Coast Guard suspends search for three missing fishing vessel crew members
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Coast Guard suspends search for three missing fishing vessel crew members
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for three people who have been missing since the fishing vessel they were aboard failed to return to port last week.
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges, trial set for September
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal charges, trial set for September
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos pleaded not guilty Friday to 23 new federal charges while also facing an effort from House Republicans to oust him from office.
Treasury Department sanctions individuals and companies linked to Hamas
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions individuals and companies linked to Hamas
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department's office of foreign assets control Friday sanctioned a number of individuals and entities it claims are linked to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.
Biden administration announces plan to convert vacant office space into affordable housing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden administration announces plan to convert vacant office space into affordable housing
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced new federal funding and incentives aimed at converting underutilized commercial properties across the country into affordable housing.
Vehicle sales, travel push key inflation gauge up by 0.4% in September
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Vehicle sales, travel push key inflation gauge up by 0.4% in September
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The personal consumption expenditures price index, a key inflation gauge used by the Federal Reserve, rose 0.4% in September, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported Friday.
Cruise temporarily pulls plug on autonomous vehicle operations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Cruise temporarily pulls plug on autonomous vehicle operations
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The General Motors-owned driverless vehicle startup, Cruise, stopped its operations on Thursday after numerous issues with collisions and growing regulations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Officials: Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to colliding with U.S. B-52
Officials: Chinese fighter jet came dangerously close to colliding with U.S. B-52
Special Counsel Jack Smith asks court to reinstate Trump gag order in election case
Special Counsel Jack Smith asks court to reinstate Trump gag order in election case
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene seeks censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib over Israel comments
Israel mounts 2nd ground incursion into Gaza, says Hamas leaders killed in airstrikes
Israel mounts 2nd ground incursion into Gaza, says Hamas leaders killed in airstrikes
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge against Biden
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge against Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement