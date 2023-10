1 of 3 | To mark on National Civics Day, a new virtual tour of the White House was announced by first lady Jill Biden. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- To mark on National Civics Day, First Lady Jill Biden on Friday announced the launch of a new virtual tour of the White House. The White House said the virtual tour will utilize Google Street View technology and will be live on Google Maps. Advertisement

"This is the first Google virtual tour of the White House with available Spanish translation and audio captions for those with disabilities. Audio captions were narrated by White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo," the White House said in a press release Friday.

The virtual tour features interactive images of the inside of the White House, which are navigable in the same way Google Street View works.

"Since Day One of this administration, the first lady has worked to open the doors of the White House wider and wider, using technology and digital platforms to bring the 'People's House' to as many people as possible," said Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady.

Alexander said she hopes the new virtual tour will be a classroom resource for educators.

"Not everyone can make the trip to Washington, D.C., to tour the White House, so [the new virtual tour] is bringing the White House to them," Alexander said. "We especially hope teachers everywhere can use this in their classrooms as a new interactive tool to educate their students about the White House -- both past and present."