The U.S. Coast Guard Thursday suspended its search for three crew members who were aboard a fishing vessel that failed to return to port on Oct. 18. Photo courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search for three people who have been missing since the fishing vessel they were aboard failed to return to port last week. The Coast Guard said it had ended the search after scouring 94,000 square miles for the vessel, the 31-foot Carol Anne, which was scheduled to return to port on Oct. 18, but never arrived. Advertisement

"Despite the unwavering dedication of our crews, regrettably, we have not been able to uncover any traces of the vessel and have made the difficult decision to suspend the search," Coast Guard Sector Charleston commander Capt. Frank DelRosso said.

The Coast Guard identified the missing crew members as Caleb Wilkinson, Dalton Conway and Tyler Barlow.

It released a map Thursday showing the routes of vessels and aircraft in the search area.

On Tuesday, the Coast Guard said watch standers received a report from the owner of the Carol Anne, a fishing vessel, stating the three-member crew he had hired failed to return as scheduled.