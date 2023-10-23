Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 23, 2023 / 8:21 AM

Biden administration designates Tech Hubs in 31 states to boost U.S. innovation

By A.L. Lee
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will join President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to announce 31 states selected by the government to receive funds to build Tech Hubs like San Francisco's Silicon Valley -- with a tight-knit community of businesses focused on technological development. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will join President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to announce 31 states selected by the government to receive funds to build Tech Hubs like San Francisco's Silicon Valley -- with a tight-knit community of businesses focused on technological development. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration will designate more than two dozen U.S. cities as "Tech Hubs" in an effort to create manufacturing jobs, boost investment in technological innovation, and make the United States more globally competitive in industries of the future.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will join President Joe Biden at the White House Monday to announce 31 states selected by the government to receive funds to build Tech Hubs like San Francisco's Silicon Valley -- with a tight-knit community of businesses focused on technological development.

Advertisement

The initiative, which is funded through private investments and Biden's 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, aims to ramp up manufacturing in fields like semiconductors, clean energy, critical minerals, biotechnology, precision medicine, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, the White House said in a statement.

The Economic Development Administration announced the funding competition in May, saying the program was open to eligible business and government groups who applied before Aug. 15, with $500 million set to be delivered this year.

Advertisement

Congress approved a total of $10 billion for the program through 2027.

As part of Monday's announcement, $75 million in grants will be split among a number of private sector entities across the country -- including labs, tech manufacturers, colleges, labor unions, and Tribes, as well as nonprofits and state and local governments -- who will use the money to create centers of innovation to further develop these fields.

The hubs are located in Alabama, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and Puerto Rico.

The funds will be used to expand Tech Hubs to small and rural areas as well as historically underserved communities as major tech industries remained "clustered in a few cities on the coasts," the White House said.

Each site will tackle a different aspect of the innovation economy in industries such as agriculture, transportation, industrial manufacturing, robotics, smart technologies, and information technology.

The administration considered more than 370 applications from 49 states and four territories before narrowing down to 31 awardees that represented a diverse spectrum of the U.S. population.

Advertisement

The Tech Hubs will have access to a range of technical assistance from the Transportation Department, the Agriculture Department, and the Small Business Administration.

The Department of Commerce also plans to award 18 development grants that will be used to plan future Tech Hubs.

Since Biden took office, private companies have invested more than $500 billion in clean energy efforts for the nation, including $230 billion in semiconductor manufacturing, $140 billion to build new electric vehicles and batteries, and another $20 billion to innovate pharmaceutical manufacturing, the White House said.

"These investments will further position U.S. businesses and workers to outcompete the world in the economy of tomorrow and strengthen our national and economic security," the statement said.

Biden said the CHIPS law was serving to improve America's standing on the world stage as the United States was still struggling to regain its footing in semiconductor manufacturing after the nation's investment in tech research and development fell to less than 1% of GDP since the mid-1960s, the White House said previously.

Raimondo also said the government's massive investment in Tech Hubs would serve to shore up national security as semiconductor manufacturing comes back to the United States amid tensions with China over spying concerns.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chevron to purchase Hess in $53 billion deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Chevron to purchase Hess in $53 billion deal
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Chevron, one of the world's leading oil producers, announced on Monday it entered into an agreement to purchase independent Hess Corp. for $53 billion in an all-stock transaction.
Police: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Detroit synagogue president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Police: No evidence of hate crime in killing of Detroit synagogue president
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- There is no evidence that the killing of a Detroit synagogue president was a hate crime, police investigating the weekend slaying said.
U.S. urges against travel to Iraq amid increase in attacks on U.S. personnel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. urges against travel to Iraq amid increase in attacks on U.S. personnel
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States on Sunday advised Americans against traveling to Iraq, after U.S. military and personnel in the Middle Eastern country have come under attack in recent days.
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A New York City Police Department officer has been arrested for allegedly dealing narcotics.
Michigan State University displays Adolf Hitler on video board at football game, apologizes
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Michigan State University displays Adolf Hitler on video board at football game, apologizes
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Michigan State University has apologized for displaying a trivia question featuring the image of Adolf Hitler before its rivalry game with Michigan on Saturday night.
U.S. and Iran seek to gain Vatican's favor amid Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. and Iran seek to gain Vatican's favor amid Israel-Hamas war
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and Iran both tried to curry favor with the Vatican on Sunday amid the conflict in Israel and Palestine.
Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., steered away from speaking in depth about his health in a televised interview on Sunday, saying he has recovered and is back to work.
NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NYPD arrests Palestine supporters calling for Middle East ceasefire at large rally in Brooklyn
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Officers with the New York Police Department arrested supporters of Palestine calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East at a large rally in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A manhunt is underway Sunday for the son of the Metro Nashville police chief after two officers were shot while responding to a report of a stolen vehicle.
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Air France pilot found dead on Mt. Whitney after apparent hiking accident
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A French hiker was found dead on Mt. Whitney after he was reported missing in Paris when he failed to show up for work following a day-trip to the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire
Church of England joins Catholic, Orthodox churches in calls for ceasefire
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
Iran's foreign minister issues warning to Israel, meets with South African counterpart
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
Israeli tank 'accidentally' fires on Egyptian post, IDF says
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
NYPD officer arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl and heroin with boyfriend
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
Estranged son of Nashville police chief wanted in shooting of two officers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement