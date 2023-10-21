Advertisement
Oct. 21, 2023 / 3:04 PM

Car found in manhunt for Maryland judge murder suspect

By Simon Druker
Authorities on Saturday recovered the vehicle believed to have been driven by a suspect after the shooting death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson in Hagerstown, Md., this week. Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Department
Authorities on Saturday recovered the vehicle believed to have been driven by a suspect after the shooting death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson in Hagerstown, Md., this week. Photo courtesy of Washington County Sheriff's Department

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Authorities said Saturday they have found the car driven by the man considered to be the prime suspect in the shooting death of a Maryland judge this week.

Deputies recovered the vehicle believed to have been driven by Pedro Argote but did not elaborate on where they found the silver 2009 Mercedes GL 450, the Washington County, Md., Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Argote, 49, is wanted in connection with the killing of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson.

Wilkinson, 52, was shot and killed Thursday evening inside his home in Hagerstown, Md. Deputies responding to a 911 call found him suffering from gunshot wounds in his driveway.

Police have not said whether they now have Argote in custody. Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in the manhunt for the suspect, who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Civilians were advised not to approach Argote if they see him.

There was "a significant police presence" in Williamsport, Md., on Saturday afternoon, the sheriff's office said, while again urging the public to be "vigilant as the search continues for homicide suspect Pedro Argote."

A news conference is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, which will be livestreamed on the department's Facebook page.

Authorities believe the motive behind Wilkinson's death stemmed from a ruling he made earlier against Argote. Wilkinson was presiding over a divorce hearing that resulted in Argote losing custody of his children to his ex-wife.

The judge at the time signed an order stripping Argote of all contact and visitation with the children.

Argote has ties to Brooklyn and Long Island, N.Y., Columbus, Ohio, Tampa and Clearwater, Fla., and Indiana, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release Friday while offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

