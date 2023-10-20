Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 11:17 AM

Elon Musk says X plans to launch two new subscription tiers

By Doug Cunningham
X owner Elon Musk said Friday the company plans to launch two new subscription tiers with different prices, one for a subscription with ads and one without ads. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
X owner Elon Musk said Friday the company plans to launch two new subscription tiers with different prices, one for a subscription with ads and one without ads. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Elon Musk said Friday that X will soon launch two new premium subscription tiers as the social media company seeks to make up financial losses incurred under his leadership.

Musk announced the new subscription plans in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, but did not provide specific details about cost or when they would become available.

Advertisement

"One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive but has no ads," he wrote.

The plan comes as X on Wednesday began testing a $1 annual fee for new users in New Zealand and the Philippines to create their own posts and use other features of the platform.

Read More

The so-called "Not A Bot" fee allows users who refuse to pay the toll to take only "Read Only" actions such as reading posts, watching videos and following accounts.

The company said the fee was implemented to defend against automated accounts and "spammers who attempt to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of X users."

Musk said in July that X has "a heavy debt load" with negative cash flow and had experienced a 50% drop in revenue.

Advertisement

In an early effort to draw revenue to the company, Musk launched an $8 monthly "verified" subscription -- originally priced at $19.99 per month -- that grants users a blue checkmark badge on their profile and elevates the visibility of their posts.

Last month, X announced that it would collect biometric and employment information from verified subscribers to provide further proof of identity and facilitate a planned expansion of job-finding features on the platform.

A new report called "Pay To Play" from U.S.-based watchdog organization NewsGuard Friday said verified accounts on X are responsible for spreading the bulk of misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war.

The changes to the verification system have been blamed for increased difficulty in regards to identifying legitimate businesses, public figures or news organizations, which then forced the platform to implement grey and gold checkmark badges for certain high-profile accounts.

However, earlier this week, X reportedly removed the gold badge from the main account belonging to The New York Times without notice.

X is also battling a disinformation problem after cutting half the staff in North America working to block disinformation under Musk and faces an investigation from the European Union over its response to disinformation surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Jim Jordan loses third speaker vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jim Jordan loses third speaker vote
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday morning that the plan for the weekend is to get a speaker elected as soon as possible as a third vote was underway.
Watertown, N.Y., remains under boil water advisory after main break
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Watertown, N.Y., remains under boil water advisory after main break
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- More than 45,000 residents in Watertown, N.Y., remained under a boil water order on Friday after a main break that initially left residents without service for part of the day Thursday, officials said.
Laphonza Butler says she will not run for Dianne Feinstein's seat in 2024
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Laphonza Butler says she will not run for Dianne Feinstein's seat in 2024
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., who was appointed to replace Dianne Feinstein in Congress earlier this month, said on Wednesday she will not join the crowded field next year to win the seat full term.
U.S. watchdog: Verified X accounts are main source of misinformation about Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. watchdog: Verified X accounts are main source of misinformation about Israel-Hamas war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Verified accounts on the social media platform X are responsible for spreading the bulk of misinformation on the site about the Israel-Hamas war, according to an analysis by a U.S.-based content moderation watchdog.
U.S. accelerates start of visa waiver program for Israel amid war
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. accelerates start of visa waiver program for Israel amid war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israelis can now travel visa free to the United States for up to 90 days, the Biden administration said, as it brought forward the start date of the visa waiver program by more than a month.
Maryland judge fatally shot; police launch homicide investigation
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Maryland judge fatally shot; police launch homicide investigation
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland circuit court judge was shot and killed in the driveway of a Hagerstown residence Thursday night, authorities investigating the homicide said.
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is asking the judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case to reject his request to throw it out over alleged presidential immunity.
Federal judge again strikes down California's assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Federal judge again strikes down California's assault weapons ban
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge who struck down California's assault weapons ban in 2021 has again overturned the state's prohibition, stating the law was still unconstitutional.
In rare Oval Office address, Biden urges support for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
In rare Oval Office address, Biden urges support for Israel, Ukraine
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Thursday to continue their support for Ukraine and Israel, arguing that what's at stake is not only the future of the ally nations but American values and U.S. security.
Pentagon report details China's fast-growing nuclear arsenal
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pentagon report details China's fast-growing nuclear arsenal
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Pentagon warns in a new report released Thursday that China has at least 500 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, 100 more than last year, and well over previous projections.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Maryland judge fatally shot; police launch homicide investigation
Maryland judge fatally shot; police launch homicide investigation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement