Oct. 20, 2023 / 12:13 PM

Watertown, N.Y., remains under boil water advisory after main break

By Clyde Hughes
The City of Watertown, N.Y., remained under a boil water order on Friday after a water main break on Thursday. Photo courtesy of City of Watertown Twitter
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- More than 45,000 residents in Watertown, N.Y., remained under a boil water order on Friday after a main break that initially left residents without service for part of the day Thursday, officials said.

Watertown officials said a 50-year-old pipe ruptured on Thursday, draining the reservoir and leaving the city and some surrounding towns without water service. The break caused schools, a college, along with some businesses to close on Thursday.

Logan Eddy, the assistant to Watertown's city manager, said crews found the rupture and applied a temporary fix to it to return services to most locations. The boil water advisory, though, continued.

"The water main break is fixed and currently holding," the city said in an advisory to residents on its website on Friday. "Water pressure is building, but it will take time to fully restore. A boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

"If you plan to use water, bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice."

The city has set up water distribution sites at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena, Watertown High School parking lot and Northland Plaza, where residents are asked to bring their own bulk water containers. Bottled water will be available at the arena but officials have limited those to one case per vehicle.

"As this emergency continues, please remember to check on your neighbors and especially, the elderly," Watertown officials said in its statement.

