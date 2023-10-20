Trending
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 1:58 PM

Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case

By Doug Cunningham
Attorney Kenneth Chesebro Friday pleaded guilty to one felony count in the Georgia election subversion conspiracy case. The former Trump lawyer agreed to testify against other defendants in the case, including former president Donald Trump. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office
Attorney Kenneth Chesebro Friday pleaded guilty to one felony count in the Georgia election subversion conspiracy case. The former Trump lawyer agreed to testify against other defendants in the case, including former president Donald Trump. File Photo via Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Attorney Kenneth Chesebro on Friday pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to file false documents in the Georgia 2020 election subversion conspiracy case.

Chesebro is one of fellow-defendant and former president Donald Trump's former lawyers.

Chesebro, who was architect of a plan to use phony electors in an effort to overturn the legal results of the 2020 presidential election, will serve five years probation, do 100 hours of community service and pay $5,000 restitution.

He agreed to testify if called to do so against any and all of the other defendants in the case.

The fake electors were to be used in swing states to sow doubts about the validity of the election so that Trump allies in Congress could stop the official certification of Joe Biden.

Chesebro wrote memos outlining the fake elector tactic that was to be used to persuade Congress or state legislatures to ignore the true will of voters and instead declare Trump the winner of the 2020 election.

It was one of many tactics prosecutors charge were used in a conspiracy to keep Trump in power by blocking President Joe Biden's electoral certification.

Sixteen alleged fake electors and Trump supporters were criminally charged with being fraudulent electors in Michigan.

Chesebro had faced seven felony charges, but if he completes the plea deal successfully he will serve no prison time. He also must write an apology letter to the people of Georgia.

His plea comes one day after co-defendant Sidney Powell reached a plea deal pleading guilty to six misdemeanors in the case. She also agreed to testify against Trump or any other co-defendant in the case.

An Atlanta grand jury indicted Chesebro, Trump and 17 others in August for an alleged criminal conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis is charging the defendants on racketeering and other felony charges.

Chesebro is the third of 19 defendants who have pleaded guilty so far. Bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties in the case in September.

All three have agreed to testify against other defendants.

Chesebro and Powell were scheduled to be tried together, having been separated from the other 17 defendants because they requested speedy trials.

The defendants proclaimed the 2020 election was stolen while, according to prosecutor Willis, they were engaged in trying to steal the election for Trump.

In August after a federal grand jury indicted him, Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Donald Trump for launching "his criminal scheme" to steal the 2020 election shortly after election day.

