Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 12:33 PM

Biden requests $105 billion for U.S. national security, Israel and Ukraine aid

By Doug Cunningham
President Joe Biden Friday requested $105 billion in supplemental funding from the House for U.S. national security. It includes tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine, Israel, the U.S. military, border security, to address threats in the Indo-Pacific region and humanitarian assistance. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI
President Joe Biden Friday requested $105 billion in supplemental funding from the House for U.S. national security. It includes tens of billions of dollars for Ukraine, Israel, the U.S. military, border security, to address threats in the Indo-Pacific region and humanitarian assistance. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Friday requested a sweeping package of approximately $105 billion in supplemental funding that he said is critical for U.S. national security while supporting allies and partners like Israel and Ukraine.

The package, detailed in a letter to the House, $14.3 billion in military support for Israel amid its war against Hamas and $9.15 billion in funding for humanitarian aid.

Advertisement

"Since the horrific terrorist attack by Hamas, President Biden has surged security, intelligence, and diplomatic support to the people of Israel," the White House said in a statement. "This supplemental request will continue to provide the necessary security assistance to Israel, support Israeli efforts to secure the release of hostages, and extend humanitarian assistance to civilians impacted by the war in Israel and in Gaza."

It also includes $61.4 billion for weapons and economic assistance to Ukraine as it defends against the Russian invasion.

Read More

"This request also addresses the global humanitarian impacts of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine and of Hamas' horrific attacks on Israel, including by extending humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza," Biden's office said.

Advertisement

In a rare Oval Office address Thursday evening Biden said this urgent budget request is vital for U.S. security as America faces an inflection point in history where choices made now will impact the country for decades to come.

Biden on Friday will also meet with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at the 27th EU-U.S. summit where the trio was expected to discuss support for Israel and Ukraine.

Another $7.4 billion in funding will go toward Taiwan and Indo-Pacific Security.

"It is critically important that we not lose our focus on the importance of integrated deterrence in the Indo-Pacific," the White House said. "Our allies and partners need our support more than ever and this request provides resources to help them build the capabilities necessary to meet emerging challenges."

The White House further said that "Congressional Republicans need to stop playing political games with border security," requesting $13.6 billion for greater enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border, adding an additional 1,300 border patrol agents and 1,600 additional asylum officers.

The Biden administration said the request also includes an investment more than $50 billion in the American defense industrial base to expand production lines, strengthen the U.S. economy and create new jobs.

Advertisement

The president's budget request was directed to House Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., as the chamber has struggled to elect a new speaker with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failing to be elected in a third round of voting.

Latest Headlines

Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Maryland law enforcement is looking for a 49-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a Washington County judge on Thursday.
Jim Jordan loses third speaker vote
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Jim Jordan loses third speaker vote
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Friday morning that the plan for the weekend is to get a speaker elected as soon as possible as a third vote was underway.
Watertown, N.Y., remains under boil water advisory after main break
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Watertown, N.Y., remains under boil water advisory after main break
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- More than 45,000 residents in Watertown, N.Y., remained under a boil water order on Friday after a main break that initially left residents without service for part of the day Thursday, officials said.
Elon Musk says X plans to launch two new subscription tiers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk says X plans to launch two new subscription tiers
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- As X struggles to make up financial losses incurred under his leadership, Elon Musk said Friday the latest gambit to generate more revenue will be two new tiers X premium subscriptions.
Laphonza Butler says she will not run for Dianne Feinstein's seat in 2024
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Laphonza Butler says she will not run for Dianne Feinstein's seat in 2024
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., who was appointed to replace Dianne Feinstein in Congress earlier this month, said on Wednesday she will not join the crowded field next year to win the seat full term.
U.S. watchdog: Verified X accounts are main source of misinformation about Israel-Hamas war
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. watchdog: Verified X accounts are main source of misinformation about Israel-Hamas war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Verified accounts on the social media platform X are responsible for spreading the bulk of misinformation on the site about the Israel-Hamas war, according to an analysis by a U.S.-based content moderation watchdog.
U.S. accelerates start of visa waiver program for Israel amid war
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. accelerates start of visa waiver program for Israel amid war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israelis can now travel visa free to the United States for up to 90 days, the Biden administration said, as it brought forward the start date of the visa waiver program by more than a month.
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The Justice Department is asking the judge overseeing Donald Trump's election interference case to reject his request to throw it out over alleged presidential immunity.
Federal judge again strikes down California's assault weapons ban
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal judge again strikes down California's assault weapons ban
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge who struck down California's assault weapons ban in 2021 has again overturned the state's prohibition, stating the law was still unconstitutional.
In rare Oval Office address, Biden urges support for Israel, Ukraine
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
In rare Oval Office address, Biden urges support for Israel, Ukraine
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden pleaded with Americans on Thursday to continue their support for Ukraine and Israel, arguing that what's at stake is not only the future of the ally nations but American values and U.S. security.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
Maryland judge fatally shot; police search for suspect
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement