St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd

1 of 3 | Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant, has died at the St. Louis Zoo. Photo courtesy of St. Louis Zoo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after a small dog ran near the elephant barn, zoo officials said. While Rani was never near the dog and didn't see it, she became agitated and collapsed on Friday. Zoo officials said this week that initial necropsy results show Rani has some "pre-existing changes in her heart."

"The significance of these changes is unknown at this time and further testing is being conducted," the zoo said in a statement.

The incident unfolded as the elephant care team was trying to round up a small dog that was running in the non-public areas of the zoo. The dog was contained and moved to a shelter, but an elephant that was outside became agitated. As the elephant was being moved into the barn, other elephants began vocalizing.

"The elephant care team observed Rani become agitated in reaction to the vocalizations from the herd. They saw Rani circle and vocalize, all within a very brief period, before collapsing," the zoo said.

After unsuccessful attempts to revive Rani, the care team and the elephants were given time to say goodbye. The herd calmed quickly and is doing well, the zoo said.

"Rani was a special member of this elephant family group," said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, zoological manager of the River's Edge area of the zoo. "She had a great relationship with her animal care team and all of the other elephants."

Rani arrived at the St. Louis Zoo in July 2001 at age 5 with her mother, Ellie, 29, from another zoo. Through her lifetime, Rani had three calves: Jade, Kenzi and Avi. In 2009, Jade was diagnosed with endotheliotropic herpesvirus, known as EEHV, and is still living at the zoo. Kenzi died of EEHV in 2018. Avi was euthanized in 2020 after being born with birth defects.