Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 4:14 PM

State Department official resigns over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Gaza

By Doug Cunningham
State Department official Josh Paul resigned Thursday over what he said was continued U.S. weapons shipments to Israel. He condemned the Hamas terror attack on Israel as "monstrous" but also said Israel's siege of Gaza civilians was collective punishment that violates human rights. Photo courtesy of Josh Paul LinkedIn
State Department official Josh Paul resigned Thursday over what he said was continued U.S. weapons shipments to Israel. He condemned the Hamas terror attack on Israel as "monstrous" but also said Israel's siege of Gaza civilians was collective punishment that violates human rights. Photo courtesy of Josh Paul LinkedIn

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- A State Department official has resigned over what he says is the Biden administration's decision to keep sending arms to Israel even as it imposes a siege on Gaza that violates international law according to the U.N. Human Rights Office.

Josh Paul, who worked for 11 years at the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, posted his resignation letter on LinkedIn.

Advertisement

In it, he wrote, "Let me be clear: Hamas' attack on Israel was not just a monstrosity; it was a monstrosity of monstrosities. I also believe that potential escalations by Iran-linked groups such as Hezbollah, or by Iran itself, would be a further cynical exploitation of the existing tragedy."

He added, "But I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for that response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people -- and is not in the long term American interest."

Read More

Paul explained that, "Decades of the same approach have shown that security for peace leads to neither security, nor to peace. The fact is, blind support for one side is destructive in the long term to the interests of the people on both sides. I fear we are repeating the same mistakes we have made these past decades, and I decline to be a part of it for longer."

Advertisement

Paul said he believes the administration's response is an impulsive reaction built on "confirmation bias, political convenience, intellectual bankruptcy and bureaucratic inertia."

Paul wrote that what he desires most is that both Israelis and Palestinians have protection and the right to flourish.

"The murder of civilians is an enemy to that desire -- whether by terrorists as they dance at a rave, or by terrorists as they harvest their olive grove," Paul said in his resignation letter. "The kidnapping of children is an enemy to that desire -- whether taken at gunpoint from their kibbutz or taken at gunpoint from their village. And, collective punishment is an enemy to that desire, whether it involves demolishing one home, or one thousand; as too is ethnic cleansing; as too is occupation; as too is apartheid."

Paul said he had seen U.S. weapons shipments sent to other Middle Eastern countries, even when federal should have prevented them.

He said when gross violations of human rights occur, like the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel or when Israel cuts off water, electricity, food and medicine to millions of people in a "collective punishment" the U.N. deems a violation of international law, the U.S. must call it out.

Advertisement

"And, when they happen, to be able to name gross violations of human rights no matter who carries them out, and to be able to hold the perpetrators accountable -- when they are adversaries, which is easy, but most particularly, when they are partners," Paul wrote.

Latest Headlines

Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rep. Jim Jordan decided Thursday to bring his bid for House speaker to a third floor vote, after earlier saying he wouldn't.
State Department issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans traveling abroad
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
State Department issues 'worldwide caution' for Americans traveling abroad
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday issued a "worldwide caution," warning U.S. citizens to exercise increased awareness overseas because of the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violence.
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group over allegations of fraud that affected 230,000 investors with more than $1 billion in reported losses.
Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department Thursday said Thursday it has reached a more than $107 million redlining settlement for communities of color nationwide. Redlining is racist mortgage lending discrimination.
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks in New York Thursday as part of a closely watched forum that may provide clues about the Central Bank's next move on interest rates amid high inflation.
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after a small dog ran near the elephant barn, zoo officials said.
1 Marine in custody after another dies in Camp Lejeune shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 Marine in custody after another dies in Camp Lejeune shooting
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are holding one Marine in custody in connection with the shooting death of another Marine at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- One of Donald Trump's former attorneys, Sidney Powell, reached a plea agreement Thursday with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors.
Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company laid off 150 workers at its Sterling Axle plant beginning Wednesday. Ford said that brings total layoffs at the plant to 418 and they were the result of the UAW strike, according to Ford.
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it will provide more than $100 million for clean-energy renovations to 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement