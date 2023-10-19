Trending
Oct. 19, 2023 / 7:36 AM

Four Pepperdine students killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway

By Clyde Hughes

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pepperdine University will hold a prayer service on Thursday morning for four seniors who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles County Tuesday evening, school officials said.

Pepperdine officials said a memorial service was in the works after it identified the four students on Wednesday as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, all students at the university's Seaver College of Liberal Arts who were members of the same sorority.

"To the students who loved, lived with, and were in community with the departed members of our Pepperdine family, my heart is broken with yours," Pepperdine University President Jim Gash said in a statement. "I join you in your grief as we process this profound loss."

Authorities said a man driving a BMW at a high rate of speed lost control of the vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway westbound, leading it to sideswipe numerous parked vehicles before striking the students, who were walking in the area.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene while two others allegedly struck were transported to a nearby hospital. The injured have not been identified.

Officials said Fraser Bohm, 22, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

He was later released from custody pending further investigation.

