Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 2:08 PM

Justice Department reaches $107 million settlement over redlining lending practices

By Doug Cunningham
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Thursday that a $107 million settlement over racist mortgage lending discrimination known as redlining makes it clear it is "not just a relic of the past." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Thursday that a $107 million settlement over racist mortgage lending discrimination known as redlining makes it clear it is "not just a relic of the past." Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department Thursday said it has reached a $107 million redlining settlement for communities of color nationwide.

Redlining is the practice of racist lending discrimination by banks or other mortgage lenders.

Advertisement

With redlining, according to the Justice Department, lenders avoid providing credit services to people in predominantly Black and Hispanic communities "because of the race, color or national origin of the residents in those communities."

"As today's case makes clear, redlining is not just a relic of the past," said Attorney General Merrick Garland in a statement. "That is why, two years ago this month, the Justice Department launched our Combating Redlining Initiative, and once today's settlement is approved, that Initiative will have secured more than $100 million for communities across the country that have been harmed by discriminatory lending practices."

Read More

As part of the overall settlement, the Justice Department reached a $9 million agreement with Ameris Bank that resolves allegations that Ameris engaged in a pattern of redlining Black and Hispanic neighborhoods in Jacksonville, Fla.

Under the agreement, Ameris will invest $7.5 million in a loan subsidy fund that will be made available to residents of majority Black and Hispanic neighborhoods, open a new branch in a Jacksonville Black and Hispanic neighborhood, and make sure that at least three mortgage officers are dedicated to serve those neighborhoods, among other requirements.

Advertisement

Garland said the anti-redlining work is just beginning and more than two dozen redlining investigations currently are underway across the country.

In the Ameris Bank case, the Justice Department said the bank avoided providing mortgages in the majority-Black and Hispanic neighborhoods while it focused disproportionately on white areas.

"Combating modern-day redlining is one of the most important strategies for ensuring equal economic opportunity today," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in a statement. "By taking on the discriminatory lending practices of banks and mortgage companies, we are helping to ensure that more Black, Hispanic, and other communities of color are able to buy a home, generate wealth, and fulfill the American Dream."

The Justice Department said redlining has a significant effect on the health and wealth of people in the communities that suffered this discrimination.

Gaps in home ownership rates contribute to what the department called "staggering" gaps in family wealth between Black and Hispanic families compared with white families.

Median wealth of a Black family is $45,000, according to the Justice Department and for Hispanics it's $62,000 compared with $285,000 for a white family.

Latest Headlines

House Republicans meet for nearly 3 hours to debate next move on speakership
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House Republicans meet for nearly 3 hours to debate next move on speakership
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives briefly met Thursday with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is expected to step aside as the Republican candidate for speaker.
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
U.S. News // 49 minutes ago
N.Y. attorney general files suit against Genesis, Gemini, Digital Currency Group
New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Gemini Trust, Genesis Global Capital and Digital Currency Group over allegations of fraud that affected 230,000 investors with more than $1 billion in reported losses.
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Global uncertainties hamper U.S. efforts to cut inflation to 2%, Fed's Jerome Powell says
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks in New York Thursday as part of a closely watched forum that may provide clues about the Central Bank's next move on interest rates amid high inflation.
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
St. Louis Zoo elephant Rani dies after dog spooks herd
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Rani, a 27-year-old Asian elephant at the St. Louis Zoo, died shortly after a small dog ran near the elephant barn, zoo officials said.
1 Marine in custody after another dies in Camp Lejeune shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
1 Marine in custody after another dies in Camp Lejeune shooting
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Authorities are holding one Marine in custody in connection with the shooting death of another Marine at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune on Wednesday.
Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Georgia elections case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Georgia elections case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- One of Donald Trump's former attorneys Sidney Powell has reached a plea agreement with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors on Thursday.
Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company laid off 150 workers at its Sterling Axle plant beginning Wednesday. Ford said that brings total layoffs at the plant to 418 and they were the result of the UAW strike, according to Ford.
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it will provide more than $100 million for clean-energy renovations to 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities.
U.S. weekly unemployment claims dip to 198,000; lowest point since January
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. weekly unemployment claims dip to 198,000; lowest point since January
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Weekly first-time unemployment claims fell to their lowest level since January, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
Four Pepperdine students killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Four Pepperdine students killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pepperdine University will hold a prayer service on Thursday morning for four seniors who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles County Tuesday evening.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
Ex-social media influencer sentenced for 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign ruse
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
U.S. seizes websites used by North Korean IT workers, issues updated warning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement