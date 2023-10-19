Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 19, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Ford: 150 more workers laid off at Sterling Axle plant due to UAW strike

By Doug Cunningham
Ford has laid off 150 more workers at the Sterling Axle plant in Michigan that it said is the result of the ongoing UAW strike. That plant supplies Ford's Kentucky truck plant, which was added to the UAW strike last week. UAW strikers shown at Ford Kentucky truck plant. Photo courtesy of the UAW
Ford has laid off 150 more workers at the Sterling Axle plant in Michigan that it said is the result of the ongoing UAW strike. That plant supplies Ford's Kentucky truck plant, which was added to the UAW strike last week. UAW strikers shown at Ford Kentucky truck plant. Photo courtesy of the UAW

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Company laid off 150 workers at a plant in Michigan, citing the effects of the UAW strike against it and the other "Big Three" U.S. automakers.

The company said the Wednesday layoffs at the Sterling Axle plant brought the total number of dismissals to 418 and they were the result of the UAW strike, according to Ford.

Advertisement

The Sterling Axle plant in Michigan supplies parts to Ford's Louisville, Kentucky truck plant, which was added to the UAW strike last week.

"Our production system is highly interconnected, which means the UAW's targeted strike strategy has knock-on effects for facilities that are not directly targeted for a work stoppage," Ford spokesman Dan Barbossa said in a news release.

Read More

According to Ford, roughly 16,600 of its workers are striking at three plants in Michigan, Illinois and Kentucky with 2,730 additional workers laid off at ten locations in Michigan, Illinois and Ohio due to the effects of the UAW strike.

Ford Motor Company Chairman Bill Ford called on the UAW earlier this week to make a deal to end the strike. But Ford has also said it has reached its economic limit in what it is willing to offer the UAW to cut a deal.

Advertisement

The UAW has maintained that the Ford offer is not enough to end the strike, with Union President Shawn Fain insisting Ford, GM and Stellantis can financially afford to meet the UAW's strike demands.

Fain said the companies are making record profits and have made enormous amounts of money since the UAW agreed to concessions to help save the companies from financial collapse back in during the 2008 financial crisis.

"Corporate America rebounded after the Great Recession and corporate profits are soaring. Corporate profits hit a 70-year high in 2022," Fain said Friday. "Meanwhile, the working class has kept going backward."

Latest Headlines

Jim Jordan expected to bow out ahead of House speaker vote
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Jim Jordan expected to bow out ahead of House speaker vote
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to convene Thursday with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, expected to step aside as the Republican candidate.
Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Georgia elections case
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Former Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Georgia elections case
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- One of Donald Trump's former attorneys Sidney Powell has reached a plea agreement with Fulton County, Ga., prosecutors on Thursday.
Wall Street awaits clues on interest rates as Fed Chair Powell delivers N.Y. speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wall Street awaits clues on interest rates as Fed Chair Powell delivers N.Y. speech
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will deliver remarks in New York Thursday as part of a closely watched forum that may provide clues about the Central Bank's next move on interest rates amid high inflation.
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
HUD to fund $100M clean energy renovations for 1,500 low-income homes
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Thursday it will provide more than $100 million for clean-energy renovations to 1,500 homes in low-income and tribal communities.
U.S. weekly unemployment claims dip to 198,000; lowest point since January
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. weekly unemployment claims dip to 198,000; lowest point since January
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Weekly first-time unemployment claims fell to their lowest level since January, according to data released by the Labor Department on Thursday.
Four Pepperdine students killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Four Pepperdine students killed in crash on Pacific Coast Highway
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Pepperdine University will hold a prayer service on Thursday morning for four seniors who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle traveling on the Pacific Coast Highway in Los Angeles County Tuesday evening.
U.S. unveils new immigration pathway for Ecuador
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. unveils new immigration pathway for Ecuador
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled a new program to allow entry to certain Ecuadorians with U.S.-based families.
U.S. eases sanctions on Venezuela after election deal reached with opposition
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. eases sanctions on Venezuela after election deal reached with opposition
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The United States has, at least temporarily, repealed a handful of sanctions imposed against Venezuela after its government and opposition leaders signed an agreement on conditions for presidential elections.
Hundreds protesting Israel-Hamas war at Capitol arrested
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Hundreds protesting Israel-Hamas war at Capitol arrested
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Hundreds of protesters took over a congressional building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday in demand of a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war, resulting in scores arrested.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launches nonprofit to promote abortion rights
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker launches nonprofit to promote abortion rights
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has launched a national nonprofit group that plans to focus on promoting ballot measures that would codify abortion rights and fend off "extremism" in America.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement