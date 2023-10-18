Trending
Oct. 18, 2023 / 9:33 AM

X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines

By Doug Cunningham
On Tuesday X began charging new users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 per year to post content. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- X has begun testing a new $1 annual fee in two countries for new users to post content in an effort to combat non-human accounts or "bots."

The social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, launched the fee -- dubbed "Not A Bot" -- in New Zealand and the Philippines on Tuesday, stating that users who opt not to pay the fee will only be able to take "read only actions" such as reading posts, watching videos and following accounts.

"This new program aims to defend against bots and spammers who attempt to manipulate the platform and disrupt the experience of X users," X said.

In a post on Tuesday, X owner Elon Musk, clarified that users will still be able to read posts for free but will have to pay to make posts of their own.

"Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It's the only way to fight bots without blocking real users. This won't stop bots completely, but it will be [1,000 times] harder to manipulate the platform," Musk wrote.

Paying the fee will also allow users to like and save posts as well as reply to, repost and quote posts from other accounts.

Existing users will not be affected during the test period and X said it would share the results of the test "soon."

"This new test was developed to bolster our already significant efforts to reduce spam, manipulation of our platform and bot activity," X said in a statement. "This will evaluate a potentially powerful measure to help us combat bots and spammers on X, while balancing platform accessibility with the small fee amount."

Musk said in September that he was considering a subscription fee. He said then that the company was moving to a small monthly payment for use of the X system.

The new fee is being added as X recorded a $344 million loss in the last quarterly earnings report and it follows an $ 8-a-month fee for the blue check-mark status on X accounts.

Last month, X said it would begin collecting biometric and employment information from premium subscribers in an effort to verify users' identities and facilitate future job-finding features.

Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion last October and laid off nearly half of the staff. X has struggled since then both financially and in trying to counter the use of bot accounts and to deter hate speech.

