U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 3:05 PM / Updated at 3:31 PM

Trump's NYC civil fraud trial interrupted by heated accusations of witness lying, intimidation

By Doug Cunningham
Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil business fraud trial at New York's State Supreme Court on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI
1 of 6 | Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom during his civil business fraud trial at New York's State Supreme Court on Wednesday in New York City. Photo by Michael M. Santiago/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As former President Donald Trump appeared voluntarily at his civil business fraud trial in New York City on Wednesday, the proceedings were briefly halted after a Trump lawyer accused a witness of lying.

That triggered several minutes of sometimes shouted accusations back and forth about witness lying and intimidation.

"You lied, yesterday, didn't you?" a lawyer for Trump's defense shouted at witness Doug Larson, a former Trump Organization appraiser.

That question and the shouting that followed prompted Judge Arthur Engoron to urge everyone to calm down as the trial stopped while Larson was escorted out.

And as Trump was overheard whispering angrily to his lawyers and hitting the defense table with both hands, New York Attorney General Letitia James objected to what she called "exhortations" from the defense table.

Engoron instructed people in the courtroom to keep quiet following the former president's display of emotion.

Trump, adult sons Eric and Don Jr., and the Trump Organization are accused of perpetrating a decades-long fraud that exaggerated Trump's net worth by as much as $3.6 billion a year.

Meanwhile, in the separate criminal election subversion case against Trump in Washington D.C. his lawyers Wednesday filed an appeal to a partial gag order in this case imposed by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan.

She imposed the order preventing Trump from issuing statements that target special counsel Jack Smith and his team, as well as staff working with Chutkan and other personnel in the D.C. district court.

Trump lawyers asserted in the appeal that the gag order prevents him from criticizing some of the people alleged to be involved in the political campaign against him.

Judge Engoron imposed a gag order on Trump and all parties in the civil fraud case in New York earlier this month, barring them from publicly speaking against any member of the judge's staff in that case.

Engoron ruled in September that Trump did, indeed, fraudulently inflate his property values, granting a summary motion by James.

In reaching that decision, Engoron said that Trump inflated the value of his apartment in Trump Tower alone by as much as $207 million.

"A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud," Engoron said in his order.

Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jim Jordan fails to capture House speakership in second floor vote
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Republicans failed to elect a new speaker in the second round of voting on Wednesday as Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, continued to struggle to garner enough support.
Florida International University to pay $575,000 to resolve claim it paid women less than men
U.S. News // 8 minutes ago
Florida International University to pay $575,000 to resolve claim it paid women less than men
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Florida International University has agreed to pay $575,000 in back pay and interest to dozens of women for allegedly paying them less than men in similar positions, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Wednesday.
Michigan governor's summer home revealed to have been almost breached in August
U.S. News // 21 minutes ago
Michigan governor's summer home revealed to have been almost breached in August
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- A person attempted to breach Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's summer home in August, according to her chief of staff. Nine men were convicted months ago of attempting to kidnap Whitmer from that summer home.
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Texas town to pay $175,000 to Democrats after 'Trump Train' highway incident
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Four people on a Biden campaign bus accused police of ignoring requests for help as they drove on Interstate 35 surrounded by Trump supporters. They alleged that officers "joked about the victims and their distress."
U.S. Israel ambassador nominee Jacob Lew urges Senate to reject partisanship
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Israel ambassador nominee Jacob Lew urges Senate to reject partisanship
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Ambassador to Israel nominee Jacob Lew was questioned by members of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee until 1 p.m. Wednesday as the Israel-Gaza war rages. Lew urged the Senate to rise above partisanship.
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Joran van der Sloot admits to killing Natalee Holloway, pleads guilty to extortion
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Joran van der Sloot admitted to killing Natalee Holloway in Aruba in 2005 as he pleaded guilty to attempting to extort her mother in federal court on Wednesday.
U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned ten key Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar. The United States has designated Hamas a terrorist organization.
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities removed a pile of nearly 200 decomposed bodies from a Colorado funeral home -- a higher-than-estimated death toll which deepened the gruesome discovery made by deputies more than two weeks ago.
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- X has begun testing a new $1 annual fee in two countries for new users to post content in an effort to combat non-human accounts or "bots."
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Two years after actor Alec Baldwin accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, New Mexico prosecutors said they plan to bring criminal charges to a New Mexico grand jury.
