Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 18, 2023 / 10:50 AM

Officials raise body count at Colorado funeral home to 189

By A.L. Lee

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado said they removed dozens more decomposed bodies that were improperly stored at a funeral home, deepening the gruesome discovery made by deputies more than two weeks ago.

Deputies who first entered the Return to Nature Funeral Home on Oct. 4 initially believed the body count to be around 115, but by Tuesday investigators raised the number of dead to 189 -- amounting to six dozen more bodies than initial police estimates.

Advertisement

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation added that the toll could change as the investigation advances.

"While the investigation for this incident continues, we also remain focused on the impacted families," Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said in a Tuesday statement. "We want to do all we can to provide the families the support they need as we shift to the next phase in this process."

Investigators say the remains were improperly stored inside the 2,500-square-foot business that offered what it called "environmentally friendly" burials to Colorado residents, which is legal under state law so long as remains are placed in cold storage within 24 hours of death.

However, it was not immediately clear if any crime had been committed, and so far no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Cooper described the scene as "horrific,"as authorities said all the bodies were in an advanced state of decomposition, making DNA testing necessary to identify them -- a challenging procedure that could take several months.

The building appeared abandoned, surrounded by weeds and an overgrown landscape, broken windows and debris and trash scattered about the perimeter.

The stench of death in the air prompted the emergency calls to law enforcement authorities in Penrose on Oct. 3, but police had to wait for a warrant to enter the building, which delayed the shocking find by one day.

Last Friday, all the bodies were transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office, where staff was working to determine the identities.

Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller said he sent members of his staff to join the effort to identify victims and notify the families of the deceased.

"We are conducting extensive coordination efforts as we focus on the identification of the decedents and provide notifications to ensure the families are given accurate information to prevent further victimization as they continue to grieve their loved ones," Keller said in a statement.

The funeral home's registration with the state expired in November 2022.

Latest Headlines

U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions Hamas operatives and 'financial facilitators'
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department Wednesday sanctioned ten key Hamas members, operatives and financial facilitators in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar. The United States has designated Hamas a terrorist organization.
House Republicans begin second day of speaker voting as Jim Jordan seeks more votes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans begin second day of speaker voting as Jim Jordan seeks more votes
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- House Republicans will convene for another floor vote as they continue to determine the next speaker on Wednesday.
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
X tests $1 annual fee for new users to post in New Zealand, Philippines
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- X has begun testing a new $1 annual fee in two countries for new users to post content in an effort to combat non-human accounts or "bots."
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Prosecutors plan to file new charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Two years after actor Alec Baldwin accidently shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, New Mexico prosecutors said they plan to bring criminal charges to a New Mexico grand jury.
Ex-treasury chief faces Senate hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Israel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-treasury chief faces Senate hearing to become U.S. ambassador to Israel
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Former Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will face Republicans on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for Senate confirmation hearings to become the next U.S. ambassador to Israel amid a Middle East war.
Donald Trump to appeal limited gag order in federal election interference case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump to appeal limited gag order in federal election interference case
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Lawyers for former President Donald Trump filed an appeal against a partial gag order placed on him by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in his election interference case.
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pentagon: China increasing harassment of U.S., ally aircraft in Indo-Pacific
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Chinese warplanes are increasing their harassment of U.S. and ally military aircraft in the East and South China Seas to intimidate them "into giving up their rights under international law," Pentagon officials said.
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
North Carolina man accused of sending death threats to Jewish organization
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A 64-year-old North Carolinian has been arrested and charged after sending death threats last week to a Jewish organization.
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden meeting with Mideast leaders called off after deadly hospital explosion
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden no longer will meet with some Mideast leaders after a summit was abruptly canceled late Tuesday after a hospital in Gaza was destroyed, killing what is believed to be hundreds of Palestinians.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday and shares of Choice Hotels fell more than 5% after Wyndham rejected an unsolicited $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels. Once
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to Wednesday's second round of voting
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Ukrainian Special Forces destroy 9 Russian helicopters in occupied Berdyansk
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast as Israel, Hamas blame one another
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Korean defense firm showcases concept stealth ground vehicle
Korean defense firm showcases concept stealth ground vehicle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement