Oct. 17, 2023 / 7:33 PM

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts rejects $8 billion offer from Choice Hotels

By Mark Moran

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading on Tuesday and shares of Choice Hotels fell more than 5% after Wyhndham rejected an unsolicited $8 billion buyout offer from Choice Hotels.

Once the assumed debt is considered, the deal would have climbed to $9.8 million.

"Choice's offer is underwhelming, highly conditional and subject to significant business, regulatory and execution risk," Wyndham Chairman Stephen Holmes said in a prepared statement. "Choice has been unwilling or unable to address our concerns."

Wyndham, which operates Days Inn, La Quinta, Ramada and a host of other hotel brands, called the proposal "opportunistic" and undervalues its future growth potential. The offer was rejected unanimously by its board, the company said in the statement.

Choice operates about 7,500 hotels in 46 countries and is trying to absorb a much larger chain in Wyndham.

The deal would represent a megamerger in the budget hotel marketplace and would bring almost 17,000 properties under the Choice roof, including familiar hotel names including Radisson, Quality Inn, Days Inn, Ramada and Travelodge.

Choice offered $90 per share, which was about a 30% premium to Monday's closing share price. That translates to $49.50 per share and 0.324 shares of Choice common stock.

The two sides had been discussing a deal for months, but Choice said Wyndham ended negotiations, which prompted Choice to make its unsolicited offer.

Holmes said the company came to the conclusion that any deal with Choice could take as long as a year to pass antitrust review, which, among other things, soured him on future negotiations.

Earlier Tuesday, Choice asked Wyndham shareholders to approve the deal after six months of contentious discussions.

"A few weeks ago, Choice and Wyndham were in a negotiable range on price and consideration, and both parties have a shared recognition of the value opportunity this potential transaction represents," Choice CEO Patrick Pacious said in a statement. "We were therefore surprised and disappointed that Wyndham decided to disengage. While we would have preferred to continue discussions with Wyndham in private, following their unwillingness to proceed, we feel there is too much value for both companies' franchisees, shareholders, associates, and guests to not continue pursuing this transaction."

Despite Wyndham's rejection, Some analysts said Choice's offer was respectable. C. Patrick Scholes of Truist Securities told clients he believes Choice is making an attractive offer to Wyndham, but Holmes, who is well-versed in mergers and acquisitions, may be "strategically holding out for a somewhat better offer from Choice or from someone else."

In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to tomorrow's second round of voting
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
In bid to be House speaker, Jim Jordan looks ahead to tomorrow's second round of voting
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- In the first round of voting on the U.S. House floor Tuesday, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan did not have enough votes needed to secure the speakership.
Sports leaders ask Congress to play referee on college athletes' branding
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Sports leaders ask Congress to play referee on college athletes' branding
WASHINGTON, Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Proposed congressional legislation could change the already evolving way student-athletes profit off their fame in collegiate athletics -- a $16 billion industry.
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Binance halts dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers
Binance.US said it has halted direct dollar withdrawals for U.S. customers.
Triple-digit heat to put October record in jeopardy in Phoenix
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Triple-digit heat to put October record in jeopardy in Phoenix
September-like heat is underway across the Southwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The unseasonable heat will challenge daily record highs in several locations.
Biden administration limits exports of AI chips to China
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration limits exports of AI chips to China
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said new restrictions on the export of artificial intelligence chips to China along with manufacturing equipment.
New York City might not see big snowfall this winter, forecasters say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New York City might not see big snowfall this winter, forecasters say
Weather forecasters are predicting 18-26 inches of snow in New York City this winter, slightly below the historical average of 29.8 inches.
U.S. September retail sales rose 0.7% beating expectations
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. September retail sales rose 0.7% beating expectations
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States rose 0.7% in September, more than doubling the growth anticipated by economists in a stronger-than-expected report, the Commerce Department said Tuesday.
FBI: Violent crime down 1.7% in 2022; murders, rapes, aggravated assaults declined
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI: Violent crime down 1.7% in 2022; murders, rapes, aggravated assaults declined
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Violent crime nationwide in 2022 was on the decline with murders, rapes and aggravated assaults all showing drops, according to the FBI's annual crime report.
Amazon leads new group of e-commerce platforms to fight fake reviews
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Amazon leads new group of e-commerce platforms to fight fake reviews
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Amazon is leading a group of e-commerce websites to combat fake online reviews that have plagued digital consumers and Internet businesses for years, the groups announced on Tuesday.
Morgan State shooting suspect sought in separate gun and drug conspiracy
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Morgan State shooting suspect sought in separate gun and drug conspiracy
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A second suspect in the Morgan State University shooting that left five people injured earlier this month was already being sought by the U.S. Marshals for gun and drug conspiracy charges.
