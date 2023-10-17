Trending
Morgan State shooting suspect sought in separate gun and drug conspiracy

By Darryl Coote
Jovon Terrell Williams, 18, is being sought by the U.S. Marshal Service in connection to the Oct. 3 shooting on the campus of Morgan State University and in a separate drug and gun conspiracy case. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshal Service/Release
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- A second suspect in the Morgan State University shooting that left five people injured earlier this month was already being sought by the U.S. Marshals for gun and drug conspiracy charges, the federal law enforcement agency said, as it called on the public for assistance in locating the teenager.

Detectives in Baltimore on Friday announced an attempted murder arrest warrant had been issued for Jovon Terrell Williams, 18, over his alleged involved in the Oct. 3 shooting on the campus of the historically Black university.

Four men and a woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were wounded in the shooting, with all but one of being students at the school. They were believed to have suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The shooting forced the school to order those on campus to shelter in place and for classes to be canceled the next day.

In a press release Monday, The U.S. Marshals Service said a previous arrest warrant had been issued for Williams on June 15, charing him in a guns and drug conspiracy case that was being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Internal Revenue Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

U.S. Marshals have been searching for Williams since July 14, when the agency was referred apprehension authority by the DEA.

The federal agency has also offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to Williams' arrest, with Metro Crime Stoppers and the ATF offering a reward of up to $9,000 for tips leading to an arrest and charges filed.

The Baltimore Police Department has described Williams as "armed and dangerous."

The development comes after the Baltimore Police Department last week announced a 17-year-old had been arrested in connection with the school shooting.

