First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 209,000, unchanged from the revised total from the week before, the Labor Department said in its latest statistics released Thursday.
The unemployment filings, one of the gauges that indicate the stability of the workforce and the economy, was revised up from 207,000 to 209,000 for the week ending Sept. 30. The first-time unemployment insurance filings remained under 210,000 for the fourth straight week after it sat at 221,000 for the week ending Sept. 9.