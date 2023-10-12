Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 4:10 PM

NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024

By UPI Staff
NASA’s X-59 research aircraft moved from its construction site to the flight line at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif., in June. It's initial test flight has been pushed back from this year to next. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin
NASA’s X-59 research aircraft moved from its construction site to the flight line at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in Palmdale, Calif., in June. It's initial test flight has been pushed back from this year to next. Photo courtesy of Lockheed Martin

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- NASA on Thursday said it is pushing back the first flight of its experimental X-59 supersonic aircraft to 2024.

Though the aircraft had been scheduled to take its first flight this year, NASA said engineering teams involved with the Quesst mission need more time "to fully integrate systems into the aircraft and ensure they work together as expected."

Advertisement

NASA also said the team is resolving intermittent issues with some of the safety-redundant computers on the plane.

Quesst is an experimental mission seeking to explore the possibilities of supersonic flight over populated land using the experimental Lockheed Martin X-59 QuessT (Quiet SuperSonic Technology) aircraft being developed at Skunk Works for NASA's Low-Boom Flight Demonstrator project.

Read More

The Quesst mission has several goals, NASA says, including reducing the loudness of sonic booms as they are heard on the ground. Plus, the aircraft is designed to fly over several U.S. population areas to gather data on public responses to the jet's sound generated during supersonic flight.

The info gathered from these test flights will be analyzed by U.S. and international regulators in an effort to determine if supersonic flight over land is possible without the typical sonic booms created by the shock wave of the aircraft flying faster than the speed of sound.

Advertisement

Though supersonic travel offers the ability to drastically reduce flying time, the loud sound of a supersonic aircraft's sonic boom can be dramatically disruptive to humans and even damaging to structures on the ground.

The X-59 is being designed to fly at supersonic speeds but without the typical loud sonic booms aircraft create when flying past the speed of sound. The aircraft -- being developed by prime contractor Lockheed Martin's Skunk Works -- combines new technology with existing systems and components from other jets such as the F-15 and F-16.

The 25,000-pound aircraft is designed to fly at speeds reaching at least Mach 1.4.

"Quesst made steady progress toward flight over the past year," NASA officials said. "The team installed the finishing touches to the X-59's tail structure, which allowed them to finalize its electrical wiring and proceed to critical ground tests, and moved it from its assembly facility to the flight line to perform structural testing."

According to information at Lockheed's website, the X-59 has the potential to reduce the sound of its sonic boom "by tailoring the volume and lift distribution" of the aircraft to separate the shock waves produced during supersonic flight.

The result, engineers say, is that the plane shouldn't produce a loud sonic boom, rather a "quiet sonic thump" instead.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 25 Americans have been killed amid a war between Israel and Hamas as he traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with leaders Thursday.
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Seventeen Broward County Sheriff's deputies were charged Thursday in South Florida for allegedly defrauding federal government pandemic relief programs of approximately $500,000.
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has rejected a request from the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee to share information about her case against former President Donald Trump.
New charges contend Sen. Bob Menendez took bribes as foreign agent for Egypt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New charges contend Sen. Bob Menendez took bribes as foreign agent for Egypt
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- In a superseding indictment, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) is charged with conspiracy for a public official to act as a foreign agent of Egypt by accepting bribes for his political influence.
N.C. school bus driver faces charges after crash injures 7 students
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.C. school bus driver faces charges after crash injures 7 students
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A school bus crashed while driving on a highway in North Carolina Thursday, injuring seven students.
TransUnion to pay $15 million to settle inaccurate tenant data complaint
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
TransUnion to pay $15 million to settle inaccurate tenant data complaint
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Credit reporting agency TransUnion and its TURSS subsidiary will pay $15 million for failing to ensure the accuracy of tenant screening reports, according to a Thursday Federal Trade Commission statement.
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of blackmail scheme
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of blackmail scheme
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron on Thursday identified himself as the victim of a blackmail scheme last year.
First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 209,000, unchanged from the revised total from the week before, the Labor Department said.
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have again requested to delay his trial on charges connected to the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
U.S. sanctions two entities and vessels for allegedly violating Russian oil price caps
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions two entities and vessels for allegedly violating Russian oil price caps
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. government Thursday sanctioned two entities and identified two vessels as blocked property for alleged violation of Russian crude oil price caps.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement