Oct. 12, 2023 / 1:32 PM

N.C. school bus driver faces charges after crash injures 7 students

By Patrick Hilsman
A bus driver has been charged after a school bus crash that injured seven children in North Carolina. File Image by Simaah/Pixabay
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina school bus driver is facing charges after a crash that injured seven students Thursday.

Of the injured, six were taken to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill for treatment.

According to local reports, the bus veered off the highway and crashed into a nearby building.

The state's Highway Patrol said bus driver Ronald Farrow, 75, sustained minor injuries in the incident. He has been charged with failure to maintain lane control, according to local reports citing law enforcement officials.

CBS News reports that the crash happened at about 7:20 a.m. EDT, while students were on their way to E. Everett Jordan Elementary School in Graham, N.C.

The local school board put out a statement saying, "Obviously, our top priority today is the health and recovery of the students."

