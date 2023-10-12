AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of blackmail scheme

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron announced Thursday that he was the victim of a blackmail scheme last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron on Thursday identified himself as the victim of a blackmail scheme last year. Aron wrote on social media that he was the target of "an elaborate criminal extortion" by a person he did not know wielding what he described as false allegations about his personal life.

"Rather than give in to blackmail, I personally engaged counsel and other professional advisors and reported the matter to law enforcement," Aron said.

Aron said he had taken a risk by reaching out to law enforcement but that the perpetrator had been caught.

"A vigorous federal criminal investigation ensued which resulted in the extortionist being arrested, convicted of a felony. and spending nearly a year in jail," Aron said.

The blackmailer was previously identified as 35-year-old Sakoya Blackwood reportedly tried to extort $300,000 from her target, who at the time had not been identified.

According to prosecutors, Blackwood threatened to "falsely tell the world" that her victim "has sex with a minor."

On March 28, Blackwood pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

According to prosecutors, Blackwood "targeted numerous other potential victims -- all wealthy and high-profile men -- using fictitious identities."

"For many months, the defendant kept the Victim suffering from the constant fear that his life would be ruined," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Blackwood, who was born in Jamaica, faces the possibility of deportation.