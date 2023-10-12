Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 12, 2023 / 11:55 AM

AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron says he was the victim of blackmail scheme

By Patrick Hilsman
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron announced Thursday that he was the victim of a blackmail scheme last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron announced Thursday that he was the victim of a blackmail scheme last year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron on Thursday identified himself as the victim of a blackmail scheme last year.

Aron wrote on social media that he was the target of "an elaborate criminal extortion" by a person he did not know wielding what he described as false allegations about his personal life.

Advertisement

"Rather than give in to blackmail, I personally engaged counsel and other professional advisors and reported the matter to law enforcement," Aron said.

Aron said he had taken a risk by reaching out to law enforcement but that the perpetrator had been caught.

"A vigorous federal criminal investigation ensued which resulted in the extortionist being arrested, convicted of a felony. and spending nearly a year in jail," Aron said.

The blackmailer was previously identified as 35-year-old Sakoya Blackwood reportedly tried to extort $300,000 from her target, who at the time had not been identified.

According to prosecutors, Blackwood threatened to "falsely tell the world" that her victim "has sex with a minor."

On March 28, Blackwood pleaded guilty to cyberstalking.

According to prosecutors, Blackwood "targeted numerous other potential victims -- all wealthy and high-profile men -- using fictitious identities."

Advertisement

"For many months, the defendant kept the Victim suffering from the constant fear that his life would be ruined," prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

Blackwood, who was born in Jamaica, faces the possibility of deportation.

Read More

Latest Headlines

First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
First-time unemployment claims remain unchanged from previous week
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The number of U.S. residents filing for unemployment benefits for the first time reached a seasonally adjusted 209,000, unchanged from the revised total from the week before, the Labor Department said.
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's attorneys have again requested to delay his trial on charges connected to the handling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
U.S. sanctions two entities and vessels for allegedly violating Russian oil price caps
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
U.S. sanctions two entities and vessels for allegedly violating Russian oil price caps
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The U.S. government Thursday sanctioned two entities and identified two vessels as blocked property for alleged violation of Russian crude oil price caps.
Social Security, SSI benefits increase by 3.2% in 2024, down from 8.7% in 2023
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Social Security, SSI benefits increase by 3.2% in 2024, down from 8.7% in 2023
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Millions of retirees, children and disabled Americans will see a 3.2% increase in their 2024 Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits -- far less than the 8.7% increase this year.
Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Blinken: 25 Americans killed in Gaza conflict; U.S. pledges 'ironclad' support to Israel
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 25 Americans have been killed amid a war between Israel and Hamas as he traveled to Tel Aviv to meet with leaders Thursday.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September driven by housing costs
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.4% in September driven by housing costs
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Consumer prices were on the rise in September as housing and fuel prices climbed, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday.
Talks collapse between Hollywood studios, actors on strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Talks collapse between Hollywood studios, actors on strike
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Contract negotiations between the major Hollywood studios and SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, have halted, with the studios saying the two sides are too far apart to continue.
Single ticket sold in California wins $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Single ticket sold in California wins $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- A single ticket in California won the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, the second-biggest jackpot in the game's history.
Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Carlethia "Carlee" Russell has been found guilty by an Alabama judge of faking her own abduction this summer that sparked a manhunt for the woman.
Michigan lawmaker cuts ties with Democratic Socialists of America over pro-Palestinian rally
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Michigan lawmaker cuts ties with Democratic Socialists of America over pro-Palestinian rally
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced he is renouncing his membership to the Democratic Socialists of America political organization after its New York branch promoted a pro-Palestinian rally.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
Disney raises ticket, parking prices in theme parks ahead of $60B expansion
Disney raises ticket, parking prices in theme parks ahead of $60B expansion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement