Talks collapse between Hollywood studios, actors on strike

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Contract negotiations between the major Hollywood studios and the union representing actors have halted, with the studios saying the two sides are too far apart to continue. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the major studios, said late Wednesday the negotiation gap with the SAG-AFTRA union was "too great and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction." Advertisement

The AMPTP said it presented an offer similar to one that ended the writer's strike on Sept. 27.

The union accused AMPTP of using "bullying tactics." SAG-AFTRA, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, represents 160,000 performers and has been on strike since July 14.

"We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," SAG-AFTRA said in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

In its most recent offer, AMPTP said it made provisions for pay raises and protection surrounding the use of artificial intelligence, among other issues. SAG-AFTRA said AMPTP refused to counter its latest offer and walked away from the negotiations.

"These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them," the union said on X.