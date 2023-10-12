Trending
Oct. 12, 2023 / 2:40 AM

Alabama woman charged with faking kidnapping found guilty

By Darryl Coote
Carlethia "Carlee" Russell was found guilty Wednesday of two misdemeanor charges in connection to faking her abduction over the summer. Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department/Release
Carlethia "Carlee" Russell was found guilty Wednesday of two misdemeanor charges in connection to faking her abduction over the summer. Photo courtesy of Hoover Police Department/Release

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Carlethia "Carlee" Russell has been found guilty by an Alabama judge of faking her own abduction this summer that sparked a manhunt for the woman.

During a Hoover Municipal court hearing Wednesday, Judge Brad Bishop found the 26-year-old guilty of two misdemeanor charges of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.

Bishop recommended a one-year prison sentence and for her to pay $17,874 in restitution as well as a $832 fine for each charge.

Russell is appealing the decision.

Russell was reported missing the night of July 13. Police said she called authorities that night to report a toddler walking alongside the highway. She reportedly stopped her car to aid the child, and when police arrived, all they found was her car abandoned, prompting a search for the missing woman.

Some 49 hours after her disappearance, she was located safe at her home, leaving many questions unanswered.

She then confessed that she did not see a toddler on the highway and that she had not been kidnapped.

Then on July 28, the Hoover Police Department announced the two misdemeanor charges against Russell.

Russell's attorney, Emory Anthony, told reporters following the verdict that they are appealing the decision over the recommendation that his client be incarcerated.

He said that they don't disagree with paying restitution.

"Under the circumstances of Class A misdemeanor, first offense, if you can find where someone were put in jail, just bring the file to me and I'll look at it," Anthony said. "Generally, they're not put in jail. So, we totally disagree with that. Restitution, we don't disagree with that. But to lock up and put in jail, we disagree."

Michigan lawmaker cuts ties with Democratic Socialists of America over pro-Palestinian rally
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Michigan lawmaker cuts ties with Democratic Socialists of America over pro-Palestinian rally
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan announced he is renouncing his membership to the Democratic Socialists of America political organization after its New York branch promoted a pro-Palestinian rally.
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UAW expands strike as nearly 9,000 workers walk off job at Ford's largest plant
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers union accelerated its strike Wednesday night in a last-minute move as it ordered nearly 9,000 workers at Ford's largest plant to walk off the job. Ford called the walk-out "grossly irresponsible."
U.S. warns Americans to 'reconsider travel' to Israel, West Bank
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. warns Americans to 'reconsider travel' to Israel, West Bank
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department is urging Americans to "reconsider travel" to Israel and the West Bank, as it raised its Travel Advisory Level for the region to Level 3.
Microsoft says it will appeal after IRS says it owes more than $28B in back taxes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Microsoft says it will appeal after IRS says it owes more than $28B in back taxes
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Microsoft owes an additional $28.9 billion in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest for the years between 2004 and 2013, an Internal Revenue Service audit revealed late Tuesday.
Biden tells Jewish community leaders in White House meeting he 'has not given up hope'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden tells Jewish community leaders in White House meeting he 'has not given up hope'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told Jewish community leaders Wednesday, in a meeting at the White House, that he "has not given up hope" on bringing American hostages home from Gaza following deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel.
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A two-star Air Force general who was fired from his post because of a "loss of confidence in his ability to lead" could face court-martial over allegations of sexual assault, adultery and drinking before flying.
U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
WASHINGTON, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute to determine whether a South Carolina congressional district was gerrymandered to exclude thousands of African-American voters.
Senate Republicans McConnell, Cotton introduce bill to freeze $6B in Iranian funds
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate Republicans McConnell, Cotton introduce bill to freeze $6B in Iranian funds
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent Hamas attacks on Israel, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced a new bill Wednesday to immediately freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds.
Rising number of Asian Americans report having no religion, Pew survey shows
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Rising number of Asian Americans report having no religion, Pew survey shows
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A new Pew Research Center survey published Wednesday shows a rising share of Asian Americans say they have no religion, but Christianity is still the largest faith group among Asian Americans.
Joe Biden announces 'comprehensive action' to eliminate various junk fees
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Joe Biden announces 'comprehensive action' to eliminate various junk fees
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday announced new efforts to eliminate "junk fees." Biden said a new Federal Trade Commission proposed rule would ban the fees across the U.S. economy.
