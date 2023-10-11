Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 3:20 AM

U.S. Navy sailor pleads guilty to selling sensitive information to China

By Darryl Coote
Wenheng Zhao, a Navy sailor, pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese intelligence officer. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Wenheng Zhao, a Navy sailor, pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese intelligence officer. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor has pleaded guilty to sending sensitive U.S. military information to a Chinese intelligence officer in exchange for less than $15,000 in bribes.

Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, 26, of Monterey Park, Calif., was stationed at Naval Base Ventura County in Port Hueneme where he held security clearance.

Advertisement

Prosecutors in the indictment said that from August 2021 to at least May 2023, Zhao surreptitiously collected sensitive information on Navy operations security that he sent to an unnamed Chinese intelligence officer who is identified in the charging document as Conspirator A.

Court documents state that he was paid $14,866 in exchange for the information.

Read More

Zhao pleaded guilty Tuesday before U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner to federal offenses of conspiracy and bribery.

"The intelligence services of the People's Republic of China actively target clearance holders across the military, seeking to entice them with money to provide sensitive government information," Assistant Attorney General for National Security Matthew Olsen said Tuesday in a statement.

"When contacted by his co-conspirator, rather than reporting it to the Navy, the defendant chose greed over protecting the national security of the United States. He is now being held accountable for his crimes."

Advertisement

Zhao has admitted to sending the Chinese officer photos and videos of restricted areas of the Naval Base Ventura County and San Clemente Island, the southernmost of the Channel Islands of California and which is administered by Naval Base Coronado.

Among the information he sent the Chinese officer included that about a large military exercise being planned in the Indo-Pacific region, specifically plans and details regarding locations and timing of U.S. naval force movements.

Photographs of a diagram concerning the exercises as well as a dozen other photos of computer screens that displayed operational orders for the military training exercises were among the details he sent to the Chinese officer about the exercises.

He also sent his coconspirator five photographs of diagrams and blueprints outlining an electrical system at a U.S. military base in Okinawa, Japan.

Zhao has been in U.S. custody since he was arrested and charged in August along with Jinchao Wie, another U.S. Navy sailor accused of conspiring to send national defense information to a Chinese intelligence officer.

While Wie has pleaded not guilty, Zhao faces a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 8.

"Officer Zhao betrayed his country and the men and women of the U.S. Navy by accepting bribes from a foreign adversary," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California said in a statement.

Advertisement

"While he and the PRC officer he served took great pains to conceal their corrupt scheme, investigators were vigilant in uncovering this shameful plot."

Latest Headlines

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who vaulted to stardom in 1984 as the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the all-around event, is "fighting for her life" in the intensive care unit, according to her daughter.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida sanctions against Iran following Hamas attacks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida sanctions against Iran following Hamas attacks
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida will roll out new sanctions against Iran following last weekend's deadly Hamas attacks in Israel that left more than 1,000 dead and dozens in captivity.
Atlanta fires police officer for death of church deacon Johnny Hollman
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Atlanta fires police officer for death of church deacon Johnny Hollman
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday fired officer Kiran Kimbrough for the death of church deacon Johnny Hollman, officials announced.
Last of debris from deadly Titan implosion recovered from sea floor near Titanic
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Last of debris from deadly Titan implosion recovered from sea floor near Titanic
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Salvage crews in the Atlantic have collected the last bits of debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible that imploded on a dive to the Titanic earlier this year, killing five people.
Rep. George Santos faces additional federal charges, including identity theft
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rep. George Santos faces additional federal charges, including identity theft
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing 23 new federal charges, including identity theft, after being charged earlier this year with wire fraud, money laundering and theft.
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dorothy Hoffner, who set the world record last week to become the oldest person to skydive from an airplane, has died. She was 104.
U.S. stands 'with Israel, make no mistake,' Joe Biden tells world as Gaza conflict rages
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. stands 'with Israel, make no mistake,' Joe Biden tells world as Gaza conflict rages
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli military.
Special counsel seeks to protect juror identities in Trump election interference trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Special counsel seeks to protect juror identities in Trump election interference trial
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Tuesday urging the federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's election interference case to adopt certain measures to protect juror identities.
Supreme Court mulls burden of proof in whistleblower retaliation case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Supreme Court mulls burden of proof in whistleblower retaliation case
WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard an oral argument about the burden of proof in a whistleblower retaliation case, and whether it falls on the employee or the employer.
Donald Trump ahead in campaign fundraising; Nikki Haley closes in on Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Donald Trump ahead in campaign fundraising; Nikki Haley closes in on Ron DeSantis
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump outraised his competitors for the GOP presidential nomination in the third quarter, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is gaining momentum.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Hamas, IDF exchange rocket fire as fighting rages on
Hamas, IDF exchange rocket fire as fighting rages on
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Families of Americans taken hostage by Hamas make emotional plea to U.S., Israeli leaders
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement