Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 7:27 PM

Fired two-star Air Force general accused of rape, drinking before flying

By Sheri Walsh
Maj. Gen. Philip Stewart, a two-star Air Force general who was fired from his post due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to lead,” could face court-martial over allegations of sexual assault, adultery, and drinking before flying, according to the Air Force. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force
Maj. Gen. Philip Stewart, a two-star Air Force general who was fired from his post due to a “loss of confidence in his ability to lead,” could face court-martial over allegations of sexual assault, adultery, and drinking before flying, according to the Air Force. Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A two-star Air Force general who was fired from his post because of a "loss of confidence in his ability to lead" could face court-martial over allegations of sexual assault, adultery and drinking before flying.

Maj. Gen. Philip Stewart, who commanded the 19th Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas, has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman on two occasions at an Oklahoma base, the Air Force revealed Wednesday. The Air Force said both incidents occurred "without her consent."

Advertisement

Stewart is scheduled to have an Article 32 hearing later this month to determine whether there's probable cause that he violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and whether he will be tried by court-martial.

"Due to the impending charges, Stewart is currently serving in a limited capacity at an alternate duty location at JBSA-Randolph," Air Education and Training Command said in a release Wednesday.

Read More

Stewart is charged with dereliction of duty over accusations he "pursued an unprofessional relationship" between March 6 and May 9.

The Air Force general is accused of conduct unbecoming of an officer, near Denver between March 6 and 8, "while on official travel." According to the charge sheet, he invited an individual to "spend the night alone with him in his private hotel room."

Advertisement

In addition, Stewart is charged with sexual assault, and a violation of extramarital sexual conduct, for allegedly committing a sex act on a woman near Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma on April 13 and April 14, "without her consent," according to the charge sheet.

He is also accused of "failing to refrain from assuming control of an aircraft after consuming alcohol within 12 hours prior to takeoff."

Stewart is a fighter pilot who logged more than 2,600 hours in the air, including more than 600 hours in combat. At JBSA-Randolph, he was responsible for all flight training operations and oversaw 32,000 employees and 1,530 aircraft.

"The Air Force takes any misconduct allegation seriously and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation," Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, head of AETC which oversees the 19th Air Force, said in a statement in May after Stewart was fired from his post.

Stewart could become the second general officer in Air Force history to face court-martial. Maj. Gen. William Cooley was convicted of abusive sexual contact in a court-martial last year at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

Latest Headlines

Biden tells Jewish community leaders in White House meeting he 'has not given up hope'
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Biden tells Jewish community leaders in White House meeting he 'has not given up hope'
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden told Jewish community leaders Wednesday, in a meeting at the White House, that he "has not given up hope" on bringing American hostages home from Gaza following deadly attacks by Hamas on Israel.
U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
WASHINGTON, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute to determine whether a South Carolina congressional district was gerrymandered to exclude thousands of African-American voters.
Senate Republicans McConnell, Cotton introduce bill to freeze $6B in Iranian funds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate Republicans McConnell, Cotton introduce bill to freeze $6B in Iranian funds
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- In the wake of recent Hamas attacks on Israel, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced a new bill Wednesday to immediately freeze $6 billion in Iranian funds.
Rising number of Asian Americans report having no religion, Pew survey shows
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Rising number of Asian Americans report having no religion, Pew survey shows
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- A new Pew Research Center survey published Wednesday shows a rising share of Asian Americans say they have no religion, but Christianity is still the largest faith group among Asian Americans.
Joe Biden announces 'comprehensive action' to eliminate various junk fees
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Joe Biden announces 'comprehensive action' to eliminate various junk fees
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden Wednesday announced new efforts to eliminate "junk fees." Biden said a new Federal Trade Commission proposed rule would ban the fees across the U.S. economy.
After Scalise wins closed-door vote, House recesses without voting on new speaker
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
After Scalise wins closed-door vote, House recesses without voting on new speaker
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has won the closed-door vote by House Republicans for speaker of the House, but division among the party remains.
Indiana to get another EV battery factory under $3.2B Stellantis, Samsung SDI deal
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Indiana to get another EV battery factory under $3.2B Stellantis, Samsung SDI deal
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Stellantis and Samsung SDI on Wednesday announced a $3.2 billion joint venture to co-locate a new EV battery plant with a Kokomo Indiana battery giga-factory currently under construction.
Disney raises ticket, parking prices in theme parks ahead of $60B expansion
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Disney raises ticket, parking prices in theme parks ahead of $60B expansion
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Co. announced ticket and parking price hikes at its Florida and California parks as it prepares for a $60 billion expansion.
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers from New York will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito says.
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale inflation as measured by the Producer Price Index rose by 0.5% in September, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday. That's down from the annual PPI inflation of 8.5% in Sept. 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement