ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- High school students' ACT college admission scores continued to tumble in 2023, falling to their lowest point in more than 30 years and marking a lack of college preparedness, the nonprofit organization that administers the exam said Tuesday.
Average scores in every academic subject on the exam declined for six consecutive years, ACT CEO Janet Godwin said. Students are leaving high school without meeting college readiness benchmarks, but GPAs continue to rise and student say they feel prepared for college academic success.