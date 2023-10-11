Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 11, 2023 / 1:35 PM

Disney raises ticket, parking prices in theme parks ahead of $60B expansion

By Amy R. Connolly
Cinderella Castle at Disney World in Florida remains a favorite among guests. On Wednesday, the company announced ticket and parking price increases at the Florida and California Disney parks as the company prepares for a $60 billion expansion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Cinderella Castle at Disney World in Florida remains a favorite among guests. On Wednesday, the company announced ticket and parking price increases at the Florida and California Disney parks as the company prepares for a $60 billion expansion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ticket and parking prices at Florida's Walt Disney World and California's Disneyland increased Wednesday as the company prepares for a $60 billion expansion over the next decade.

Annual pass prices at Disney World jumped in every category. The top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass jumped $50 to $1,499. The lowest-tier annual pass, only available to Florida residents, increased $40 to $439. Disneyland's 6-tier ticketing structure increased between $5 and $15. Price on standard daily tickets for Disney World and Disneyland remain at $109 and $104, respectively.

Advertisement

The changes come after Disney unveiled plans to expand and improve its park and cruise line sectors. The company told investors it has more than 1,000 acres available for expansion in California and Florida.

"We have a wealth of untapped stories to bring to life across our business," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro said in September. "Frozen, one of the most successful and popular animated franchises of all time, could have a presence at the Disneyland Resort. Wakanda has yet to be brought to life. The world of Coco is just waiting to be explored. There's a lot of storytelling opportunity."

Advertisement

At the same time, Disney World parking prices increased from $25 to $30 to align with other Central Florida theme parks, the company said. At Disneyland, regular parking jumped $5 to $35.

Beginning Jan. 9, Disney World guests will once again be able to park hop throughout the day. Currently, park hopping is only allowed after 2 p.m. due to company-imposed pandemic restrictions.

"Why are we doing this now? We want to make visiting Disney World easier, simpler and more FUN! We know how much Disney means to so many of you, and we continue to make changes so you get more value out of your vacation and to help you, your friends and family enjoy our theme parks the way you want to," Eric Scott, Disney World senior manager of communications, said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Indiana to get another EV battery factory under $3.2B Stellantis, Samsung SDI deal
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Indiana to get another EV battery factory under $3.2B Stellantis, Samsung SDI deal
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Stellantis and Samsung SDI on Wednesday announced a $3.2 billion joint venture to co-locate a new EV battery plant with a Kokomo Indiana battery giga-factory currently under construction.
Steve Scalise wins GOP's closed-door vote for next House speaker
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Steve Scalise wins GOP's closed-door vote for next House speaker
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., has won the closed-door vote by House Republicans for speaker of the House, but division among the party remains.
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House New York Republicans to present resolution to oust George Santos
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Republican lawmakers from New York will introduce a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives on Wednesday, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito says.
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
PPI: U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.5% in September behind rising fuel prices
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Wholesale inflation as measured by the Producer Price Index rose by 0.5% in September, according to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report released Wednesday. That's down from the annual PPI inflation of 8.5% in Sept. 2022.
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court to hear arguments in S.C. gerrymandering dispute
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a legal dispute to determine whether a South Carolina congressional district was gerrymandered to exclude thousands of African-American voters.
ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
ACT college readiness scores fall to 30-year low
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- High school students' ACT college admission scores continued to tumble in 2023, falling to their lowest point in more than 30 years and marking a lack of college preparedness.
ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $64.5 billion deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ExxonMobil to buy Pioneer Natural Resources in $64.5 billion deal
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- ExxonMobil and Pioneer Natural Resources said Wednesday ExxonMobil will acquire Pioneer in an all-stock $59.5 billion transaction. Including net debt, the total deal will be approximately $64.5 billion.
White House unveils new rules to tackle junk fees on goods, services and bank transactions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House unveils new rules to tackle junk fees on goods, services and bank transactions
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission proposed new rules Wednesday that would ban hidden fees on goods and services that continue to nickel and dime American consumers with unexpected costs.
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Typhoon Bolaven engulfs Guam, Northern Mariana Islands with wind, rain
Typhoon Bolaven, a robust storm in the West Pacific basin, has been walloping the island territory of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands this week, engulfing the islands in heavy rain and gusty winds.
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. announces new $200M defense package for Ukraine
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday announced a $200 million military aid package for Ukraine, which includes additional military hardware it can use in its ongoing fight against Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Olympic gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton 'fighting for her life' in ICU, daughter says
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Advanced U.S. weaponry arrives in Israel as war enters fifth day
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
EU warns Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk over spread of disinformation on Meta, X
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
American death toll in Israel increases to 22
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement