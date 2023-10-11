Disney raises ticket, parking prices in theme parks ahead of $60B expansion

1 of 3 | Cinderella Castle at Disney World in Florida remains a favorite among guests. On Wednesday, the company announced ticket and parking price increases at the Florida and California Disney parks as the company prepares for a $60 billion expansion. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Ticket and parking prices at Florida's Walt Disney World and California's Disneyland increased Wednesday as the company prepares for a $60 billion expansion over the next decade. Annual pass prices at Disney World jumped in every category. The top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass jumped $50 to $1,499. The lowest-tier annual pass, only available to Florida residents, increased $40 to $439. Disneyland's 6-tier ticketing structure increased between $5 and $15. Price on standard daily tickets for Disney World and Disneyland remain at $109 and $104, respectively. Advertisement

The changes come after Disney unveiled plans to expand and improve its park and cruise line sectors. The company told investors it has more than 1,000 acres available for expansion in California and Florida.

"We have a wealth of untapped stories to bring to life across our business," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro said in September. "Frozen, one of the most successful and popular animated franchises of all time, could have a presence at the Disneyland Resort. Wakanda has yet to be brought to life. The world of Coco is just waiting to be explored. There's a lot of storytelling opportunity."

Advertisement

At the same time, Disney World parking prices increased from $25 to $30 to align with other Central Florida theme parks, the company said. At Disneyland, regular parking jumped $5 to $35.

Beginning Jan. 9, Disney World guests will once again be able to park hop throughout the day. Currently, park hopping is only allowed after 2 p.m. due to company-imposed pandemic restrictions.

"Why are we doing this now? We want to make visiting Disney World easier, simpler and more FUN! We know how much Disney means to so many of you, and we continue to make changes so you get more value out of your vacation and to help you, your friends and family enjoy our theme parks the way you want to," Eric Scott, Disney World senior manager of communications, said.