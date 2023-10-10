Trending
Oct. 10, 2023 / 9:43 PM

Atlanta fires police officer for death of church deacon Johnny Hollman

By Adam Schrader
The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday fired officer Kiran Kimbrough for the death of church deacon Johnny Hollman, officials announced. File Photo by Simaah from Pixabay
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday fired officer Kiran Kimbrough for the death of church deacon Johnny Hollman, officials announced.

Hollman, 62, allegedly refused a citation involving a minor car crash on Aug. 10 and died when Kimbrough tried to arrest him even after he asked the officer to speak with his supervisor, according to a news release from the police department.

When Hollman allegedly resisted arrest for refusing the citation after he was determined to be the at-fault driver, Kimbrough deployed his Taser. It wasn't until Hollman was handcuffed that Kimbrough realized he was unresponsive. Hollman was declared dead at a local hospital.

The APD Office of Professional Standards conducted an administrative investigation that concluded Monday which led Chief Darin Schierbaum to fire Kimbrough. Probes by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis are still pending.

The review found that Kimbrough violated standard operating procedure when he failed to have the supervisor appear and proceeded with the arrest.

"Every single person and life in the City of Atlanta matters to me," Schierbaum said. "Part of my job is to assess, evaluate, and adjust how this police department is carrying out its sworn mission to serve and protect the citizens of this city."

Schierbaum added that police face a "difficult and dangerous job" and that the decision did not come lightly.

"Only after a diligent review of all of the facts, while ensuring the due process of our officers, do I arrive at my decision," Schierbaum said.

Police have chosen not to release the body camera footage showing Hollman's death at the time because it remains a pending homicide case.

"We all want justice, and in order for there to be a just outcome, there are policies and procedures in place to ensure a proper and thorough investigation as well as due process in the upcoming administrative hearing," the Atlanta Police Department said. "Our thoughts are with the Hollman family."

Police have released a copy of the police report tied to the incident and recordings of 911 calls made.

Hollman's family through their attorney have called for Kimbrough to be criminally prosecuted. The decision to fire Kimbrough came one day after the family met with Willis to discuss the situation.

Because of Hollman's death, the police department has already made changes to its procedures including allowing officers to write refusal to sign on citations. Police should also note that signing a citation is not an admission of guilt.

