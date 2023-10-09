Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 8:07 AM

4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states

By A.L. Lee
The walkout at Mack Trucks facilities in three states comes amid a wave of labor disruptions involving auto workers across the United States, including strikes against Ford and General Motors, who faced pressure to share record profits with their employees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The walkout at Mack Trucks facilities in three states comes amid a wave of labor disruptions involving auto workers across the United States, including strikes against Ford and General Motors, who faced pressure to share record profits with their employees. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Thousands of United Auto Workers walked off the job in three states Monday after rejecting a new pay deal from Mack Trucks.

The UAW announced the strike in a statement posted to Twitter, saying the strike would begin at 7 a.m. EDT, with employees exiting facilities peacefully in Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Florida.

Advertisement

The strike comes after UAW turned down the latest pay offer from the truck manufacturer, with 73% of the 4,000-member union body voting against a tentative agreement reached just one week ago.

At the time, the North Carolina-based truck maker, which is a branch of the Swedish Volvo Group, said the new pay deal "would deliver significantly increased wages and continue first-class benefits for Mack employees and their families."

Read More

On Sunday, however, UAW President Shawn Fain sent a letter to Mack Truck's Director of Employee and Labor Relations Holly Georgell, notifying her about the walkout.

In the letter, Fain said the company's offer failed to address a host of demands on issues such as wage increases, cost of living allowances, job security, wage protection, shift premiums, holiday schedules, seniority, overtime and pensions, and health insurance.

Advertisement

"The members have spoken, and as the highest authority in our union, they have the final word," Fain said. "I'm inspired to see UAW members at Mack holding out for a better deal, and ready to stand up and walk off the job to win it."

The exact terms of the offer have not been not fully disclosed, but union workers considered the package for nearly a week before turning sour on the deal over the weekend.

The three-state walkout at Mack Trucks comes amid a wave of labor disruptions involving auto workers across the United States, including strikes against Ford and General Motors, who faced increased pressure to share record profits with employees.

During talks last week, Fain said progress was being made after GM made a sixth offer to the UAW to bring GM's EV battery workers under new contracts, which could avert a potential strike at GM's Arlington, Texas, plant -- the company's most profitable outlet.

Fain said the union would come back to the negotiating table at a later time so the company could "address our members' concerns."

Latest Headlines

California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made condoms available for free to all public high school students, stating the program would have been unfunded.
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Several U.S. citizens have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent fighting, the White House National Security Council confirmed.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited insurance providers from charging more than $35 for insulin.
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of several warships to the Middle East on Sunday as part of a new strategy to shore up the U.S. military presence in the region after the rise of conflict in Israel.
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hawaii on Sunday is lifting the guidance that discouraged tourists from traveling to the West Maui region affected by wildfires, inviting tourism back to the area.
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar car collection seized from the Youtuber known as "Omi in a Hellcat" will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service.
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Four suspects remained at large Sunday in an attack on a 72-year-old New York man who sustained a broken jaw and other injuries after he was mugged last month in what police are calling a potential hate crime.
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The largest Hindu temple in North America will hold an inauguration ceremony Sunday to officially dedicate the new cultural landmark in New Jersey.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Palestinians praise Hamas for 'unprecedented' offensive as pro-Palestine protests held worldwide
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Israel kills 413 Palestinians over Hamas offensive; Palestine criticizes West's 'double standards'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement