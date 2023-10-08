Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 8, 2023 / 4:54 PM / Updated at 6:48 PM

Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize

By Joe Fisher
Signs for the Powerball lottery jackpot are displayed in a convenience store on Second Avenue in New York City on Monday. The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Signs for the Powerball lottery jackpot are displayed in a convenience store on Second Avenue in New York City on Monday. The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.

Monday's estimated jackpot will be the game's third largest, and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history.

Advertisement

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and the Powerball 19, with a three-times multiplier.

It was the 34th consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The jackpot was last won on July 19. The jackpot for that drawing was $1.08 billion, making this the first time that consecutive jackpots of more than $1 billion will be awarded.

July's jackpot was the fourth largest Powerball jackpot.

A lump-sum payment for Monday's jackpot would be an estimated $679.8 million.

While the jackpot was not won, 12 winning tickets were sold that won $1 million or more. In total, 4.5 million winning tickets were sold.

Two players, one in Iowa and another in Maine, matched the five white balls to win $1 million and their prize was doubled to $2 million as they opted in for the Power Play for an additional $1. A $1 million prize is not multiplied by the Power Play number.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
1 killed when mast breaks off Maine tourist schooner co-owned by actor Marc Evan Jackson
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- One woman was killed and three others injured when a mast broke aboard a restored tourist schooner near Rockland Harbor, Maine, on Monday, Coast Guard officials said.
McCarthy urges Biden to refreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McCarthy urges Biden to refreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged President Joe Biden to refreeze $6 billion of Iranian funds, used to free five wrongfully detained American citizens last month, following recent Hamas attacks on Israel.
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Special counsel rebuts Trump's 'distorted' bid to delay classified docs trial
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith on Monday urged the judge in former President Donald Trump's classified documents case to reject his bid to delay the trial past the 2024 presidential election.
In lawsuit settlement, DeSantis administration to disclose Florida's COVID-19 data again
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
In lawsuit settlement, DeSantis administration to disclose Florida's COVID-19 data again
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The DeSantis administration has reached an agreement to make COVID-19 related public records accessible as part of a settlement arising from a 2021 lawsuit pertaining to infection health data.
Tropical system could deliver drenching rain from Texas to Florida this week
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical system could deliver drenching rain from Texas to Florida this week
Weather forecasters warn that the Atlantic basin could see some levels of tropical activity this week that could deliver drenching rainfall to the region.
Some Walgreens pharmacists plan temporary walkouts over working conditions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Some Walgreens pharmacists plan temporary walkouts over working conditions
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pharmacists and other workers at some Walgreens stores across the United States say they are planning walkouts beginning Monday to protest what they call harsh working conditions that they say are compromising safety.
RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday he is leaving the Democratic Party and will continue his 2024 run for president as an independent.
4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Thousands of United Auto Workers walked off the job in three states Monday after rejecting a new pay deal from Mack Trucks.
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made condoms available for free to all public high school students, stating the program would have been unfunded.
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Several U.S. citizens have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent fighting, the White House National Security Council confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
11 U.S. citizens among dead in Israel as more than 100 hostages taken by Hamas
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
U.N. Security Council fails to produce statement on Israel attack
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
Death toll rises past 1,500 as Israeli-Hamas conflict nears end of 3rd day
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement