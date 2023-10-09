Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 9, 2023 / 2:42 PM

Some Walgreens pharmacists plan temporary walkouts over working conditions

By Don Jacobson
Some Walgreens shoppers could be affected by temporary walkouts taking place at the pharmacies this week. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI
1 of 2 | Some Walgreens shoppers could be affected by temporary walkouts taking place at the pharmacies this week. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Pharmacists and other workers at some Walgreens stores across the United States say they are planning walkouts beginning Monday to protest what they call harsh working conditions they contend are compromising customer safety.

Organizers are planning the actions through social media channels such as Reddit and Facebook, since pharmacists and workers at the nation's major drug stores chains are not unionized.

Advertisement

It remained unclear how many stores would be affected by the planned walkouts, but employees at more than 500 of the approximately 9,000 Walgreens stores across the United States have expressed interest and solidarity in this week's effort, CNN reported.

One online focus of the walkout activity is the Facebook page of Oklahoma City pharmacist Dr. Bled Tanoe, who last year told KTUL-TV she left her job at Walgreens because what she called an intense workload cut into the time needed to check allergies and other factors to ensure safe prescriptions.

Advertisement

"I found myself to be in a place where I, the environment was not safe for my patients, you know, and I was constantly afraid to make a mistake with every script that I bagged," she told the broadcaster, adding that there is a "massive shift" of pharmacists and technicians leaving the profession "because of the environment where they practice."

Last week Tanoe wrote in a post, "It has been confirmed that many employees are planning to walkout next week: [Oct.] 9th, 10th and 11th."

On Sunday with the walkout looming, she posted a message to the public about what's motivating the actions.

"You see, for more than a decade, working conditions at your local CVS Health, Walgreens, Rite Aid Pharmacy and others have been unsafe. But with COVID, what was once a house on fire, became an entire neighborhood or even city on fire!" Tanoe wrote.

During the pandemic as pharmacists became personal and social lifelines for people isolated by quarantines, the essential workers were "still expected to continue to fill prescriptions, meet company profits-driven goals among other things. And yet, our burdens were not matched with the proper physical, emotional and even financial support."

Pharmacists, she claimed, "burned ourselves to the ground because we chose this profession. Meanwhile, companies like those big corporations, pocketed the revenues and made no attempt to meet simple requests such as less demands on us, better staffing, patient-centered values or even better pay for our technicians who were and are still very much underpaid," Tanoe said.

Advertisement

Chicago-based Walgreens had not issued an official statement regarding the planned walkout by Monday afternoon, but company spokesman Fraser Engerman told WSIL-TV in Harrisburg, Ill., over the weekend the healthcare giant is working to improve conditions for its pharmacists.

"We are engaged and listening to the concerns raised by some of our team members," said Engerman. "We are committed to ensuring that our entire pharmacy team has the support and resources necessary to continue to provide the best care to our patients while taking care of their own wellbeing.

"We are making significant investments in pharmacist wages and hiring bonuses to attract/retain talent in harder-to-staff locations," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
RFK Jr. leaves Democratic Party; seeking independent presidential bid
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Monday he is leaving the Democratic Party and will continue his 2024 run for president as an independent.
4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
4,000 UAW workers walk off job at Mack Truck facilities in three states
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- Thousands of United Auto Workers walked off the job in three states Monday after rejecting a new pay deal from Mack Trucks.
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom vetoes bill to make free condoms available at high schools
Oct. 9 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made condoms available for free to all public high school students, stating the program would have been unfunded.
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
NSC: Americans among those killed in Israel attacks
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Several U.S. citizens have been killed in the Hamas attack on Israel and subsequent fighting, the White House National Security Council confirmed.
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited insurance providers from charging more than $35 for insulin.
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
1 killed, at least 8 injured in shooting at Pennsylvania party
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- One person is dead and at least eight more have been injured in a shooting at a party in Indiana County, Pa., on Sunday.
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.55 billion, game's third-largest prize
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.55 billion ahead of Monday's drawing after nobody matched all six numbers on Saturday.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of several warships to the Middle East on Sunday as part of a new strategy to shore up the U.S. military presence in the region after the rise of conflict in Israel.
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hawaii on Sunday is lifting the guidance that discouraged tourists from traveling to the West Maui region affected by wildfires, inviting tourism back to the area.
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar car collection seized from the Youtuber known as "Omi in a Hellcat" will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Largest Hindu temple in North America to hold first Sunday service in New Jersey
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoes bill that would cap insulin costs at $35 in California
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders warships to Middle East day after attacks on Israel
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
NYPD seeks four suspects in attack that broke 72-year-old's jaw
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement