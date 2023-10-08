Advertisement
Oct. 8, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Man who escaped Texas prison recaptured as authorities increase reward for Va. escapee 'Lil Nas'

By Adam Schrader
Cadarion Avery, 20, has been recaptured after he escaped from a prison in Texas. Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Corrections
1 of 2 | Cadarion Avery, 20, has been recaptured after he escaped from a prison in Texas. Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Corrections

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A man who escaped from a prison in Texas last week has been recaptured as authorities increased the reward for another prisoner who escaped from a facility in Virginia.

Cadarion Avery, 20, escaped around 11:32 p.m. on Friday from the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, the Texas Department of Corrections said in a statement. He was described as 5'4" and weighing 135 lbs with tattoos on his right forearm and a tattoo on his left forearm that says "Yolanda."

"Avery walked away from the trusty camp, a housing location outside the main prison for inmates serving non-violent sentences. Avery was serving a 5-year sentence for theft out of Smith County. He was last seen wearing a white prison uniform," the authorities said.

Before his capture, Texas officials had warned, "If you see Avery, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement."

He was captured the following morning around 7:49 a.m. near the facility after an overnight manhunt, authorities said. He will now face felony escape charges.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Marshals Service has increased its cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of escaped inmate Naseem Isaiah Roulack in Virginia from $5,000 to $10,000, bringing the potential reward total to $20,000.

Last week, police in Maryland announced a reward of $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of suspects, including Roulack, in a recent armed car theft.

Roulack, 21, has been on the lam for weeks after he escaped from the supervision of two Virginia Department of Corrections security officers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in Henrico County around 5:50 a.m. on August 12.

"The U.S. Marshals Service has indicated that Roulack, also known as Lil Nas, should be considered armed and dangerous," authorities in Virginia said in a statement.

He is described as a Black male about 5'8 inches tall and 225 pounds with brown eyes.

"Roulack has four identified tattoos, including one on his chest that reads 'Marie,' one on his left arm that reads 'RIP Ish,' one on his right cheek that reads 'Cut Throat' and one on his right arm that reads 'Faith Is Seeing Light With Your Heart When All Your Eyes See Is Darkness,'" officials said.

"If you encounter Roulack, do not approach."

