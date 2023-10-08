Months after wildfires, Hawaii reopens tourism to West Maui

1 of 5 | Hawaii Gov. Josh Green delivers a speech during a press conference at Maui County Building, in Kahului, Hawaii, on Aug. 14. Hawaii is moving forward with a plan to reopen West Maui to tourism on Sunday. File Photo by Etienne Laurent/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Hawaii on Sunday is lifting the guidance that discouraged tourists from traveling to the West Maui region affected by wildfires, inviting tourism back to the area. The order, issued by Gov. Josh Green, went into effect nearly one month ago, "strongly discouraging travel" to the area with Oct. 8 marked for a return to visitors.

Green has moved forward with reopening on Sunday, despite some pushback from officials in Maui, according to CNN.

"It's going to be gentle and we're going to be very sensitive," Green said of reopening in a video on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

10/03/23 Maui Wildfire Update pic.twitter.com/Aq2VX2SxY0— Governor Josh Green (@GovJoshGreenMD) October 3, 2023

Lee said more than 8,000 people in Maui are unemployed due to closures from the wildfires. More than 7,000 people are living in hotels after being displaced and more than 3,000 have requested shelter.

Lee also noted that he has received a petition with more than 9,000 signatures urging him to delay reopening.

The Maui County Council on Friday voted unanimously to ask the governor to keep the order in place.

"Opening up on the exact date that marks two months from the fire is not trauma-informed," said Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, a council member.

Lahaina and the surrounding area remain closed to visitors.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen announced in late September that West Maui would take a "phased approach" to re-opening hotels to visitors, with the first phase beginning on Sunday.

"Our priorities have focused on the well-being of our people and that will continue to be critically important," Mayor Bissen said.

"As we take careful steps forward in an unprecedented disaster, addressing our West Maui visitor industry, their employees, and the local businesses that work in conjunction with the industry requires planning that will get us to a manageable re-opening. Our goal is to introduce a phased approach that will begin on October 8 and allows for housing needs to be clearly addressed."