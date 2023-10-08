Car collection seized from YouTuber 'Omi in a Hellcat' to be auctioned by U.S. Marshals

1 of 2 | Lots up for auction include a Power Rangers-themed 2019 Lamborghini Aventador that has already reached a high bid of $388,000 in online bidding after opening at $101,000. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service.

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- A multimillion-dollar car collection seized from the Youtuber known as "Omi in a Hellcat" will be auctioned by the U.S. Marshals Service. The auction will include over 55 cars, motorcycles, ATVs and other vehicles seized from the YouTuber, whose legal name is Bill Omar Carrasquillo. Advertisement

Carrasquillo, 36, was sentenced earlier this year to more than five years in prison and another five years of supervised release for a copyright infringement scheme the U.S. Justice Department said involved piracy of cable TV, access device fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

Authorities also seized $30 million and ordered him to pay $15 million in restation.

"Making money off of someone else's copyrighted work is theft, plain and simple," said Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI's Philadelphia Division in a statement after his conviction.

"Mr. Carrasquillo hijacked all of this content, sold it to his subscribers, and lived large off the illegal proceeds."

The auction is being held by webcast and being conducted by a company called Apple Towing in partnership with Jonathan Melnick Auctioneers.

Lots up for auction include a Power Rangers-themed 2019 Lamborghini Aventador that has already reached a high bid of $388,000 in online bidding after opening at $101,000.

Advertisement

Of the numerous cars up for sale, other high-dollar items include a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, a 2019 Mercedes Benz AMG GT, and a 2020 Audi R8.In a separate auction, the U.S. Marshals Service is selling jewelry seized from the YouTuber along with items seized in other cases.

A yellow gold chain that has the name of the YouTuber cast into it has reached a current high bid of $48,250 in online bidding. That auction is being conducted by the Gaston & Sheehan auction house.

Other high-ticket items in that auction include a rose gold Rolex Sky Dweller with aftermarket diamonds - though it is missing eight diamonds. Current bidding for that item sits at $23,775.