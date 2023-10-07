NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel

New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a statement Saturday saying he has ramped up security at places of worship throughout the city in the wake of deadly attacks in Israel. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department ramped up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods throughout the city's five boroughs to prevent any potential violence following Saturday's deadly attacks in Israel. Officials in the Counterterrorism and Intelligence Division issued a statement saying the department was on high alert and that additional security measures had been deployed in many sensitive locations, including churches and synagogues, which could become targets of reprisal. Advertisement

"When events from around the world could possibly affect NYC or we get Intel on a threat to NYC, we always increase our presence around houses of worship and certain areas when these conflicts arise," NPYD officials said in a statement issued to WABC-TV.

Earlier in the day, Hamas militants fired thousands of rockets at Israel in a surprise attack, killing at least 70 civilians, while Israel's military launched retaliatory strikes in the Gaza Strip that killed at least 198 and left thousands more wounded, according to Palestinian health authorities.

New York City is home to the largest Jewish population outside Israel, prompting officials to move swiftly to mitigate any possible threats.

In a statement from Central America, New York Mayor Eric Adams said there had been no credible threat in the city, and emphasized that he was in constant communication with Police Commissioner Edward Caban and other security officials about how to respond to the situation while he was out of the country.

Adams assured New York residents that his administration was in touch with Jewish leaders throughout the city after ordering the NYPD "to deploy additional resources to Jewish communities and houses of worship citywide to ensure that our communities have the resources they need to make sure everyone feels safe," the statement said.

"Today's attack, coming at the end of what is supposed to be a celebratory time at the end of the Jewish High Holy days, is nothing more than a cowardly action by a terrorist organization seeking to undo that peace and divide us into factions. That won't happen," the mayor said.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Police Department took similar steps Saturday to protect synagogues and houses of prayer.

Back in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was working with the Israeli consulate in New York and the American embassy in Israel to bring home American citizens who were caught in Israel amid the bloodshed.

In a statement, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer condemned the attacks as he led a diplomatic mission to China.

"The terrorist attacks by Hamas on the people of Israel are absolutely horrific," he said. "The U.S. stands with Israel in its unwavering right to defend itself. I stand ready to ensure Israel has the support to do so. My prayers are with the dead, reported hostages, and hundreds injured."

Meanwhile, several U.S. airlines, including Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines, canceled flights to the region due to safety concerns.

Delta issued a statement to NBC News saying it was involved in a plan to "safely transport Delta people back to the U.S. and will work with the U.S. government as needed to assist with the repatriation of U.S. citizens who want to return home."