Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 7, 2023 / 11:20 PM

More than 115 bodies found stored 'improperly' at Return to Nature Funeral Home in Colorado

By Adam Schrader
Police found more than 115 bodies that were allegedly stored improperly at the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which offers environmentally friendly burials in Colorado, earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Google Maps
Police found more than 115 bodies that were allegedly stored improperly at the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which offers environmentally friendly burials in Colorado, earlier this week. Photo courtesy of Google Maps

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Police found more than 115 bodies that were allegedly stored improperly at the Return to Nature Funeral Home, which offers environmentally friendly burials in Colorado, earlier this week.

Deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 31 Werner Road in Penrose on Tuesday night to respond to a suspicious incident.

Advertisement

The deputies learned that the building was owned by the Return to Nature Funeral Home based in Colorado Springs and returned the next day with investigators with the Fremont County Coroner's Office to execute a search warrant on the property.

"Human remains were improperly stored inside the building," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Read More

Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said at a press conference Friday that the bodies have decomposed and will need to be identified through DNA, ABC News reported. He called the area of the funeral home where the bodies were found "horrific."

"During the last 48 hours, my office made a very disturbing discovery in the town of Penrose, Colorado," Cooper said. "There have been a lot of questions and concerns expressed by the community, especially those families who entrusted their loved ones to this funeral home."

Advertisement

Investigators did not share what made the scene so horrific "to avoid further victimizing these families." It was not immediately clear if any crime was committed and there have been no arrests made.

In documents obtained by KOAA, business owner Jon Hallford reportedly told Zen Mayhugh - the director of the state's Office of Funeral Home and Crematory Registration that he practiced taxidermy at the property.

Mayhugh said Hallford admitted to having a problem at the property after receiving a report of an "abhorrent smell" coming from the funeral home. The funeral home's registration with the state expired in November 2022.

Latest Headlines

NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
NYPD tightens security at churches, synagogues after Hamas attacks in Israel
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Police Department ramped up patrols in Jewish neighborhoods throughout the city's five boroughs to prevent any potential violence following Saturday's deadly attacks in Israel.
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Close to 1,000 songbirds died this week after colliding with a single building in Chicago during the fall migration season, naturalists with the city's Field Museum have confirmed.
Vermont hiking homicide victim identified as retired professor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Vermont hiking homicide victim identified as retired professor
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The victim of a homicide on a hiking trail in Vermont has been identified as a retired university professor and dean, Vermont State Police have confirmed.
OSHA fines Pennsylvania candy company for not evacuating ahead of deadly blast
U.S. News // 1 day ago
OSHA fines Pennsylvania candy company for not evacuating ahead of deadly blast
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said a Pennsylvania candy factory failed to properly evacuate its employees ahead of a deadly explosion despite warnings of a gas leak.
Judge halts dissolution of Trump businesses, refuses to stop N.Y. trial
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge halts dissolution of Trump businesses, refuses to stop N.Y. trial
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A New York appeals judge has temporarily halted the dissolution of former President Donald Trump's businesses but refused to stop his civil fraud trial, which wrapped up its first week of testimony Friday.
U.S. Postal Service proposes price increases for 2024
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S. Postal Service proposes price increases for 2024
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service on Friday filed notice with its regulators to raise prices by about 2% for 2024.
Vermont Police search for possible suspect in hiking trail death
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Vermont Police search for possible suspect in hiking trail death
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Vermont Police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect after a woman was found dead on a hiking trail in the area of Castleton on Thursday.
Judge denies Kenneth Chesebro's motion to dismiss charges in election subversion case
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge denies Kenneth Chesebro's motion to dismiss charges in election subversion case
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Georgia election subversion defendant Kenneth Chesebro on Friday lost a bid to get charges against him dismissed, according to a court filing.
UAW President Shawn Fain praises 'major breakthrough' with GM on EV battery plans
U.S. News // 1 day ago
UAW President Shawn Fain praises 'major breakthrough' with GM on EV battery plans
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- UAW President Shawn Fain will deliver another livestream at 2 p.m. Friday on the 22-day strike that has already cost Detroit Three automakers hundreds of millions of dollars. A UAW Chicago rally is set for Saturday.
Georgia state troopers who shot, killed 'Cop City' protester won't face charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia state troopers who shot, killed 'Cop City' protester won't face charges
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- A Georgia court has ruled that police officers who shot and killed protestor Manuel Teran at a camp site where they and other environmental activists were protesting a development known as "cop city," won't face charges.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Ukraine's support of Israel amid tensions with Palestine raises concerns of West's 'hypocrisy'
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
Israel 'at war' with Hamas after rocket attack; Security Council to meet Sunday
Vermont hiking homicide victim identified as retired professor
Vermont hiking homicide victim identified as retired professor
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
1.000 migratory birds dead after colliding with Chicago building
Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel
Human rights groups make varied responses to new violence in Israel
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement