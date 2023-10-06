Vermont Police search for possible suspect in hiking trail death

Pixabay Vermont Police are looking for a "possible suspect" in the "suspicious death" of a woman on a hiking trail Thursday. File Image by Simaah

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Vermont Police are looking for an "armed and dangerous" suspect after a woman was found dead on a hiking trail in the area of Castleton on Thursday. Police responded to a call at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found a woman dead on the Delaware and Hudson Rail-Trail, Vermont State Police said in a statement. Advertisement

"A witness in the area reported a possible suspect was northbound on the rail trail walking toward the Castleton Campus after gunshots were heard," according to the statement.

Police have described the death as "suspicious."

The deceased woman will be brought to a to the chief medical examiner's office in Burlington to determine the cause of death, according to Police.

Police describe the possible suspect as "a white male approximately 5'10'', short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack."

On Friday, Vermont Police issued a request for local businesses to provide surveillance footage.

"The Vermont State Police are requesting the public and businesses in the Castleton area to review their surveillance systems for a white male approximately 5'10'', short dark-colored hair, last seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt and carrying a black backpack. The timeframe the Vermont State Police are requesting is from early afternoon into the evening hours on October 5, 2023," Vermont Police said in a press update Friday.

Vermont State University issued a statement Friday saying the school's campus would be closed Friday and that a shelter-in-place order was in effect.

"Last night, a shelter-in-place order was implemented on the Castleton Campus due to a suspicious death on the D&H Rail Trail near the Castleton Campus. As of today, Friday October 6, all faculties on the Castleton Campus remain closed," Interim VTSU President Michael K. Smith said in a press release posted to X Friday.

Police have advised the public to report suspicious activity.