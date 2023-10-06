Trending
Oct. 6, 2023

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to attend IMF, World Bank, Eurogroup meetings

By Clyde Hughes
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Morocco and Luxembourg for major economic meetings beginning next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Morocco and Luxembourg for major economic meetings beginning next week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be traveling to Morocco and Luxembourg later this month to represent the United States in key global financial meetings, her office said on Friday.

Yellen will first trek to Marrakech, Morocco for the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group Annual Meeting from Tuesday through Oct.14.

"In Morocco, Secretary Yellen will engage counterparts on opportunities to bolster the global economy and address global challenges," the announcement said.

"Secretary Yellen will highlight the significant progress we have made on evolving multilateral development banks, since her call to action ahead of the annual meetings last year, so that they are better positioned to meet their economic development goals and address global challenges like climate change, pandemics, and conflict and fragility."

She will then travel to Luxembourg to take part in the Eurogroup Finance Ministers Meeting on Oct. 16.

Yellen is expected to solidify the United States' relationship with the European Union during her trip to Luxembourg. The Treasury Department said that relationship is critical to maintaining sustainable, inclusive economic growth and advancing shared interests.

"She will engage counterparts to further deepen cooperation and advance shared economic priorities," the Treasury Department said. "This includes by bolstering the resilience and diversification of our critical supply chains."

"[She] will also work with European partners to coordinate our shared support for Ukraine. That includes through our global sanctions coalition which is denying Russia the revenue and equipment it needs to wage its illegal war, as well as our joint economic assistance to Ukraine."

Yellen had been addressing the challenges with a growing Chinese economy, traveling to Beijing in July where she met with China's Premier Li Qiang in an effort to help improve relations between the two countries, along with addressing Taiwan, human rights and access to the South China Sea.

